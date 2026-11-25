Deion Sanders’ future at Colorado has been under the microscope, but former Buffaloes star Charles Johnson has taken the speculation up a notch. Johnson isn’t just questioning Prime’s future; he predicted the day of his final game in Boulder. And his biggest concern is what happens to Colorado once Sanders is gone.

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“I’m going to say this right off the bat. I think Saturday will be his last game as the head coach at the University of Colorado,” Johnson said on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5FM. “And let me just go on and say this: I wish it weren’t the case. This is just what my gut tells me. I listened to a bit of the press conference as well.”

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While these are all speculations, they arose after Coach Prime’s Tuesday press conference. When reporters asked about his future, Sanders said he wasn’t worried about it. He dismissed the speculation and outside criticism as “noise.” Sanders suggested that his future as a football coach is not the most important thing in life. His faith and bigger priorities matter more to him.

“I’m here on assignment for these kids, and if I’m not here any longer, I’ll move on to God’s next assignment,” Sanders said. “So that doesn’t affect me like it may affect you or may affect some others, because I’m in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I’m winning life.”

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Colorado will enter its final game on Saturday with a 4-7 overall record and a 2-6 record in the Big 12. Colorado defeated Houston, marking its first victory against an AP Top 15-ranked opponent since 2007. However, they couldn’t keep the momentum and lost 35-28 to Cincinnati the following weekend. The Buffs have gone 1-10 in road games over the past two seasons.

After the Cincinnati loss, Colorado dropped to No. 72 nationally in ESPN’s Football Power Index. Colorado has already missed out on bowl eligibility. The UCF matchup could mark the end of the Deion Sanders era.

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Coach Prime signed a new five-year contract worth $54 million with Colorado in 2025. The agreement keeps him as the Buffs’ head coach through the 2029 season. If Colorado decides to part ways with Coach Prime, it could face a hefty financial hit, with a buyout of approximately $25.5 million. More than the payout, the future of CU is what scares Johnson.

“But here’s the real issue for me, and Tyler, you can appreciate this as well,” Johnson said on the same show. “It is after Saturday, assuming that I’m correct. Prime will no longer be—Prime has done several things here, not the least of which is that he consumed all of the time and attention as it relates to CU athletics and CU football in particular. Once Prime is no longer the focal point, all of the attention is focused on the powers that be, people who get paid a lot of money to make big decisions.”

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When Coach Prime entered Boulder, he attracted a lot of attention to CU. He was able to bring in a lot of young talent and even had a player win the Heisman during his tenure. He transformed the program, but the team struggled again over the following two seasons. After his debut season, Colorado made a massive improvement in 2024. They had a 9-4 overall record and a 7-2 Big 12 record.

Two players were particularly important to Colorado’s success. Travis Hunter played both offense and defense, making him a rare two-way star, and won the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Deion’s son Shedeur Sanders, Colorado’s quarterback at the time, threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2024.

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However, the 2025 season was particularly disappointing, with just three wins overall and one conference victory. In 2026, the Buffaloes improved slightly but still struggled in the Big 12. Nobody knows whether Deion Sanders will return as Colorado’s head coach next season. But Sanders is comfortable with whatever decision comes next.