Colorado Legend Upset at Deion Sanders After He Remains Ignorant to Program’s Legacy

Joining a college program as head coach comes with a boatload of responsibilities. From managing the roster and recruiting talent to building relationships with players and staff, there’s never a shortage of work. But there’s one thing Deion Sanders might have overlooked: knowing the program’s legacy. And with Colorado struggling on the field, Coach Prime has now found himself confused over a historic moment in Buffaloes’ history.

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Sanders was recently asked about Colorado celebrating the 25th anniversary of its 2001 Big 12 championship. While he did not deny the significance of the 2001 championship, he quickly pivoted to his own connection with Kordell Stewart, suggesting a personal rather than programmatic focus.

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“I think I was a pro when they were really doing it, like really, really doing it,” he said. “And Kordell and I happened to play for the same team in Baltimore, and we used to talk about that, those days. But I mean, just seeing that black and gold back in the day was unbelievable, tremendously, especially with the head coaches.”

Sanders’ comments didn’t go unnoticed by the Buffaloes faithful. Among those who took notice was former quarterback Bobby Pesavento, a key figure in Colorado’s 2001 Big 12 Championship triumph. When asked to weigh in on Coach Prime’s remarks, Pesavento reacted with displeasure.

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“I mean, at this point, is it surprising at all?” Pesavento remarked on Zero 2 Sixty. “Like, I mean, it sucks as a former player, right, that was part of something that was pretty special up there, that he’s not aware of what it is. But it’s frustrating. It pisses you off a little bit. But at the same time, right, there’s also a part of me that’s not surprised one bit.”

Pesavento was clearly frustrated by Sanders’ response, stressing that even coaches who aren’t culturally familiar with a program should take the time to understand its history before stepping into the role.

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“As college head coach, no matter who you are, you gotta embrace the history of wherever you’re coaching, even if you don’t have ties to that place, because there are still folks,” he added. “There’s donors. There’s former players. There are fans. There’s a community that rallies around that; you have to embrace it, and he’s just doing a poor job of it.”

The 2001 Big 12 Championship remains one of the greatest achievements in Buffaloes history. Under the able leadership of head coach Gary Barnett, the team completed a remarkable turnaround after finishing 3-8 in 2000, eventually reaching the conference championship game with a 9-2 record.

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Then came the big clash. On November 23, 2001, Colorado defeated No. 2 Nebraska 62-36. In that game, running back Chris Brown delivered a record-breaking performance, scoring six touchdowns and rushing for 198 yards. The victory secured Colorado’s Big 12 North Division title and a place in the conference championship game.

On December 1, Colorado faced No. 3 Texas in Irving, and despite entering the game as overwhelming underdogs, the Buffaloes pulled off a stunning 39-37 victory to capture their first-ever Big 12 Championship. Brown rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Bobby Pesavento helped guide the offense.

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It was significant for the team, as it marked Colorado’s return to national prominence following a disappointing previous season. By the end of the 2001 campaign, the Buffaloes had finished with a 10-3 record, ranked ninth nationally and earned an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl.

More importantly, Colorado has not won another conference championship since 2001, making the 2001 team a defining chapter in the program’s history. Every year on November 13, the Buffaloes celebrate the anniversary of that historic triumph, keeping the memories of their dominance alive.

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From current students to former players and alumni, the achievement continues to resonate across generations of Colorado fans. It has been nearly four years since Sanders took over as the Buffaloes’ head coach, and his response was not quite what the alumni expected.