Colorado Legend’s Cancer ‘Reports’ Force Deion Sanders’ Inner Circle to Break Silence

Even legends like Michael Westbrook are not safe from the wild world of social media. The Colorado icon became the center of a concerning online report claiming he has been hospitalized. The dubious report added that he was battling Stage IV of Glioblastoma. Such a rumor about the man behind the ‘Miracle at Michigan’ spread like fire in the world of football.

The news became so loud that the Pregame Network, a platform closely associated with Deion Sanders, stepped in to debunk the false narratives surrounding Westbrook and bring the real news to the world.

“In the words of #CoachPrime, this is BULL JUNK! We spoke with CU Legend Michael Westbrook @michaelwestbrook82 today, and he is NOT in the hospital nor has he been diagnosed with cancer – it is a FAKE article, and #Click #Bait.

And as far as Sanders’ involvement goes, this was not just him correcting a false headline or protecting his friend. It struck much closer to home!

Just three months ago, the University of Colorado coach had revealed that he had undergone surgery to remove his bladder after the doctors found a tumor. Sanders later mentioned that he recovered and there were no traces of cancer. So, this fake news hit a nerve in him. He knows what goes through friends and families when a crisis like this comes about.

So, when fake claims emerged that his dear friend was hospitalized, he jumped ship to debunk it.

Meanwhile, Westbrook is doing just fine. You can even catch Westbrook this Friday LIVE on @themorningrunlive, where he will discuss the false report directly. He will also discuss the type of Coach that Shedeur Sanders needs, as well as why he knows Coach Prime will turn things around at CU.

Michael Westbrook and Deion Sanders’ bond stays strong

Michael Westbrook’s friendship with the Prime Time blossomed in the pro league with the Washington Redskins. While Westbrook carved his legacy on the offense, Sanders made his mark on the other line of the scrimmage.

“Playing on the other side of the ball from him was a joy,” Westbrook said. “He made everything look simple, but it was because he invested everything he had in the game.”

Though the duo shared a brief NFL stint (2000), their bond would only grow stronger through time. When Deion Sanders joined Colorado as a head coach in December 2022, Westbrook couldn’t contain his smile.

Praising Sanders’ football acumen, he compared him to a wizard. A Harry Potter reference that Buffs fans ate up.

“I’ve been holding my breath for 20 years,” Westbrook said earlier this week. “I finally took a big, deep breath a week ago. Colorado is coming back.”

“But Deion’s brain has to be like a double door or some kind of Harry Potter wizard. His brain is on ‘easy mode.’ What is calculus or quantitative physics for some people is simple addition for him. He knows what he’s doing, and he is going to build a winning program.”

Sanders has never been shy of using the transfer portal to reboot his program. His 40-40-20 rule became the foundation on which he rebuilt Jackson State and Colorado. At that time, Prime Time received mixed reactions on using the portal to bring a turnaround, and Westbrook stayed at his side.

“People want to play for him,” Westbrook said. “They know who he is, what he’s done, and what he will do for them.”

Although the 2025 season remained lacklustre, both Sanders and Westbrook are working hard to bring it back on track.