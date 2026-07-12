Colorado Makes Major Six-Figure Investment to Help Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders’ Colorado isn’t going down without a fierce fight this year. Although the team lost 64 players to the portal and experienced some key staff exits, including Warren Sapp, it still managed to build a good roster. To complement that, the program is providing Deion Sanders with the best resources in his coaching staff.

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The Buffaloes hired former NFL players Pierson Prioleau and Xavier Adibi as defensive quality control analysts. According to USA TODAY, Prioleau will earn $100,000 a year, while Adibi will make $85,000. Former NFL safety Vonn Bell also joined the staff on a $100,000 salary. The move comes after Colorado lost several experienced coaches following its 3-9 season in 2025.

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Colorado did not lose ordinary assistants. It lost coaches who handled some of the team’s most important positions. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston left for the Denver Broncos. Warren Sapp, who coached the defensive line, also departed. Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk left to become Southern University’s head coach. But that’s not where the attrition stopped.

Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, passing game coordinator Brett Bartolone, and defensive line coach Domata Peko also moved on. Sanders suddenly had to replace coaches responsible for the defense, passing game, and player development. Now, after several months of staff departures and hiring people like Chris Marve (DC), Deion Sanders feels confident in his staff.

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“With coach Brendan Marion (OC) and Coach [Chris] Marve, this is the best coaching staff that I’ve had in my new coaching career,” Deion Sanders said on July 7. “I’m excited about it. I’m excited about the young men. And I’m excited about everything that we have on this roster. Because I feel like we have the team to win, and I cannot wait to see it.”

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Prioleau brings over a decade of NFL experience. He played more than 100 NFL games with Washington, Jacksonville, and New Orleans and won a Super Bowl with the Saints. Colorado expects him to work mainly with the safeties. Young defensive backs can learn route recognition and communication before the snap. Never mind learning proper tackling angles from someone who spent years facing NFL quarterbacks. Those details become valuable in the Big 12, where explosive passing offenses can quickly punish busted coverages.

Vonn Bell and Xavier Adibi come with extensive NFL experience and talent

Adibi, the former Virginia Tech linebacker, moved into coaching after his playing career and previously worked under Chris Marve. Colorado is not hiring him only because he played football. He has already coached the position. His experience teaching linebacker reads, gap discipline, and blitz timing should help a unit that struggled with consistency last season. His familiarity with Marve’s defense should also make the transition smoother.

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Vonn Bell, on the other hand, adds another respected NFL voice to Colorado. The former Ohio State star played nine NFL seasons with the Saints, Bengals, and Panthers. During his professional career, he recorded 760 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, and 39 pass breakups. Colorado believes that experience will help young safeties understand film study, communication, and situational football. Sanders has always wanted former NFL players around his program because they can explain exactly what professional teams expect from college prospects.

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Coach Prime has made his expectations for 2026 very clear. Speaking at Big 12 Media Days, he dismissed preseason predictions that placed Colorado near the bottom of the conference.

“We don’t care about what people say,” Sanders said. He later added another direct message: “We’d better win. We’re going to win. I love what I got. I love what I see.” Colorado entered media days without a single player on the preseason All-Big 12 first team, but Sanders said that outside opinions only motivate his team.