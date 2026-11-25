Deion Sanders has never been short on confidence. That was clear when he arrived in Boulder, promising to turn Colorado into a football destination again. But confidence sounds different when the losses keep piling up. And the 59-year-old may have picked a bad time to remind everyone that, despite what happens on the field, he’s doing just fine.

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During Tuesday’s press conference, Deion Sanders faced questions about his job security. Instead of addressing the pressure surrounding his position, he said that losing his job wouldn’t keep him awake at night.

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Sanders responded to a question about his future: “Do you think that bothers me? Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest? Do you think that affects or infects my life?”

He then explained that his time in Boulder was just another assignment in his life. If it ended, he would move on to “God’s next assignment.”

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“So that don’t affect me like it may affect you or may affect some others because I’m, this is like, I’m in the third quarter of life,” he added. “I may be losing games, but I’m winning life.”

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That last line was always going to get attention. Colorado fans weren’t lining up to applaud it, and the frustration isn’t hard to understand. Their 35-28 defeat at Cincinnati last weekend confirmed another losing season under Deion Sanders. The Buffs are now 20-28 since he took over, with their 9-4 campaign in 2024 looking more and more distant.

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Colorado has won just seven of its last 23 games. And the turnovers keep hurting them. The Buffs sit dead last among 138 teams in turnover margin at minus-1.18. They’ve lost the ball 23 times and managed just 10 takeaways. That is a difficult way to win football games, regardless of how much talent is on the roster.

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And the financial side makes the situation even more complicated. According to USA Today, Deion Sanders could be owed approximately $26 million if Colorado fires him after the season. His contract reportedly guarantees 75% of the remaining compensation, payable through December 2029.

That is a substantial price tag for a program already struggling to find its footing. The figure could change depending on whether he takes another job, since new employment income would offset Colorado’s obligation. But based on fans’ reactions, they wouldn’t mind shelling out big dollars to get Deion Sanders out after his comments struck a nerve.

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While Deion Sanders has every right to put his personal life ahead of football, Colorado isn’t paying him millions of dollars to measure success outside the sport.

“You weren’t hired to win life mf,” one fan wrote. He’s there to build a winning program, and the results are becoming hard to defend.

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Another admitted to liking Deion Sanders but couldn’t get behind his reasoning. “I love Deion but I don’t think being a bad coach is winning in life,” they posted.

Others were less patient. One called for his immediate dismissal, writing, “Immediate termination or the AD doesn’t give a f— about the buffs.”

Another pointed straight at his salary and the team’s results. “This is getting so old 😅 YOU CANNOT RECEIVE $10 MILLION/YR AND NOT EXPECT ANY HEAT WHEN YOU LOSE MORE THAN YOU WIN,” they commented.

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There was also concern about what the message might mean inside the locker room. “This should pi– off every single player on that team lmao this dude is a joke,” another added.

Colorado closes the season against UCF at home. Bowl eligibility is gone, and there isn’t much left to play for beyond pride and whatever Deion Sanders’ future looks like. He says he’s winning at life. But Colorado fans are still waiting to see their football team win more games.