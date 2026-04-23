Colorado OC Brennan Marion Reveals Key Lesson He’ll Take from Deion Sanders into His Next HC Job

Leaving his head-coaching role at Sacramento State to join Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes as the offensive coordinator turned out to be a pretty good decision for Brennan Marion. The program may have had an underwhelming last campaign. But for someone like Marion, who aspires to be a head coach again, working under Coach Prime has given him a better perspective on how to lead a roster and the staff working under him.

Brennan Marion’s biggest takeaway from Deion Sanders is not just scheme. It is the way Sanders leads, which involves giving his coaches a plan, setting the standard, and then trusting them to do their job. That is the part Marion is looking to carry into his next head-coaching role.

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“So anybody who’s in a leadership role here, he really does give them, you know, he gives direction and a plan but then gives them, you know, the trust to do their job and do it at a high level and set parameters and standards for their groups, you know, their side of the ball or what they’re responsible for,” Colorado’s offensive coordinator Brennan Marion said on Dukesthescoop.”

“That’s one thing that I’ve learned from Coach that I’ll take with me, you know, when the next opportunity arises to be a head coach. Just from seeing how he does it, he has a plan in his head, and he puts that plan to fruition, but then also lets people have their plan and what they need to be successful as well,” he added.

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What Marion is really describing here is delegation. Deion Sanders appears to lead with structure, but he does not smother his assistants. That matters for a future head coach, because staff members usually do their best work when they are trusted, clear on expectations, and still accountable. In hindsight, Sanders leads his team in a very clear and simple way. He sets high standards by clearly defining expectations and holding everyone accountable, while also ensuring his players and coaches have the resources to succeed.

Even though he is strict, he does not control every minor detail, so his players and staff do not feel micromanaged. This is what makes his leadership effective. Deion Sanders supports his assistant coaches when they get chances to move to bigger jobs. He understands that if his team is successful, other programs will want to hire his coaches.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Colorado at West Virginia Nov 8, 2025 Morgantown, West Virginia, USA Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Morgantown Milan Puskar Stadium West Virginia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBenxQueenx 20251108_mmd_qb3_654

On top of that, Sanders creates a positive environment where his coaches feel respected and supported. He helps them improve, gives them chances to grow, and wants them to succeed in their careers. Each coach is trusted to handle their own area. They can set their own standards and manage their group in the best way they think works.

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One major lesson from Deion Sanders is that a true leader does not blame his staff when things go wrong. Instead, he stands with them and takes responsibility. Last year, after a loss to Georgia Tech, Sanders was asked about coaching decisions and his coordinators. Instead of blaming his offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator, he supported them and protected them in public.

“Don’t attack the coordinators; come at me,” Sanders said. “Don’t attack the players; come at me. This is me. This has nothing to do with any of them. It has everything to do with me.”

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With Deion Sanders’s leadership skills, on one hand, his coordinators are feeling content. But on the other hand, things are looking a bit gloomy for the Buffaloes since the team’s injuries are making things worse for them ahead of the 2026 season.

Deion Sanders’ team’s spring injury updates

Colorado is all set to gain momentum in the 2026 season. But injuries are causing problems, especially for the wide receivers. Key players DeAndre Moore Jr., Joseph Williams, and Hykeem Williams will probably miss the spring game. They are expected to be important for the offense later, but missing spring practice means they lose valuable time to build timing and connection with the quarterback.

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This situation also affects quarterback Julian Lewis, who is expected to start for the first time. Since his main receivers are injured, he cannot practice with them much, so it becomes harder to build good chemistry and timing. At the same time, other receivers like Danny Scudero and Kam Perry got a chance to step up and show what they can do.

On defense, safety Ben Finneseth missed most of spring practice because of a knee injury that required surgery. Even though he is not playing, he still helps the team by acting like a leader. He guides younger players and helps them learn the new defense under Coach Chris Marve.

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At running back, transfer JaQuail Smith has a groin injury and might not play in the spring game. Injuries are frustrating, but they also give other players a chance to step up and prove themselves. Going forward, coach Deion Sanders and his staff will need to adjust and manage the team carefully as they prepare for the 2026 season.