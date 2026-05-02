Colorado OC Leaves 2-Word Message as Lane Kiffin Shares Powerful Words on Hatred

No matter how hard Lane Kiffin tries to avoid controversies, he somehow ends up in one. Everyone always has something to say about Lane Kiffin, and they’re mostly not very pleasant. But Kiffin has never been one to hide from his challenges. This time, Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion also came to his support.

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“I’m in love with this quote: What they hate in you is missing in them. Keep shining,” Kiffin shared on X. To that, Marion replied, “On God!”

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Lane Kiffin’s career is a big source of all the negativity around him. From USC to Alabama, to Ole Miss, and now to LSU, it has followed him everywhere. It was pretty severe last year, as he left for LSU when he already had a good thing going on at Ole Miss. And, Lane Kiffin’s arrival at Baton Rouge has also brought some good to LSU, like getting better talents at a time of massive instability. Still, Kiffin is not celebrated as much for his wins as he is for his statement-like moves.

But the Tigers head coach has soldiered on unabashedly. About speculations of bad blood brewing between him and Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding, Kiffin shared on X, “‘Let them’ make up whatever story lines they want to.” Kiffin parted with the Rebels on a bitter note, not being allowed to lead the team through its postseason run after accepting the LSU job. But Kiffin continues to be who he is.

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Brennan Marion can maybe relate to some of that pressure. He came to Colorado after just one season as head coach of Sacramento State football. And like Kiffin, he had a good thing going on there, too. But when Deion Sanders comes knocking with a job offer, you don’t refuse. The move was a huge jump in Marion’s career, who is being looked at as one of Colorado’s best offseason decisions this year. Unlike Kiffin, Marion is not in the news for the wrong reasons.

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Yet again, the LSU coach has found himself in hot water.

Lane Kiffin once again draws criticism

Lane Kiffin supported the idea of bringing back a spring transfer portal in college football, the one thing that all the conferences have had to squabble over for quite some time. He believed it helped new coaches rebuild their teams faster and adjust their rosters more easily. He also said college football should stay closer to its old style instead of becoming like the NFL.

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Former Georgia Bulldogs QB David Pollack, however, disagreed with Kiffin’s suggestion.

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“Here’s the thing, I get it, and Lane is the portal king regardless, and his budget was unlimited this year, and God bless LSU,” Pollack said on See Ball Get Ball. “But no, nobody wants this. If I’m Lane Kiffin, of course, if I’m a new coach, I want some of that.

“Lane, love you, bud. But I’m not on board with that. I want one transfer window. The moment we open this box, we get more and more confused. We want more consistency and guys staying in the same spot.”

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In January, 3,647 student-athletes entered the transfer portal. About 75% of them moved to new schools, and only 1.7% came back to their old teams. But when coaches and schools like Kiffin and LSU can do what they did in the portal, they’ll definitely want more than that. A comment like that is definitely going to warrant some scrutiny from the football world. And just because this is Lane Kiffin, they might crack down on him once again.