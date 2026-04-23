Colorado OC Makes Blunt Assessment of QB Room After Julian Lewis’s Future Clarified

While Colorado’s future at quarterback seems secure, the battle for this season’s starting job is heating up. Coach Prime has redshirt sophomore Julian Lewis and Utah transfer Isaac Wilson to choose from. However, for OC Brennan Marion, the decision comes down to a rather simple thing.

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“I always say that the team chooses the starting quarterback. The team will tell you,” said Marion during his Thursday appearance on Dukesthescoop with Phillip Dukes. “The guy who’s going to go out there is going to be the guy who can lead his group. It doesn’t matter if he’s with the ones, the twos, or the threes. He can lead his group consistently down the field against the starting defense and score.”

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“That’s how you see a quarterback competition, right? There are pass attempts, there are completions, there are interceptions, there are touchdowns, and how many sacks the guy takes, right? There are all those things. But at the end of the day, just like I talked about being a point guard, it’s who elevates the team.”

The spring game did little to create separation, as Lewis (6-of-11, 60 yards, 1 TD) and Wilson (6-of-12, 65 yards) posted nearly identical stat lines, though Wilson’s day was marred by a game-ending interception. While Wilson brings starting experience to the table, external evaluators remain skeptical; ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked Lewis a lowly #62 among FBS quarterbacks, suggesting a steep climb for whoever wins the job.

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Throughout the spring practice, the Colorado coaching staff has highlighted Lewis’ growth. Colorado OC noted that he is “leading [his] team forward” every day and developing a voice that the entire roster respects. Marion specifically highlights Lewis’ ability to operate under pressure in “two-minute” and “third-down” situations as a true indicator of his leadership.

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Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has also emphasized that Lewis is “everything we desire in a quarterback,” calling him smart and, most importantly, a “winner.” While Sanders challenges all his QBs to show leadership through their play, he noted that the redshirt sophomore QB has shown significant growth this spring in mastering the Buffs’ new offensive system.

Lewis views leadership as an ongoing process, stating that he is focusing on his “decision-making.” During off-weeks, he committed to staying in the facility to watch film and “keep all the receivers back out there” to build chemistry, rather than going home.

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Former Colorado QB Bobby Pesavento also gave his thoughts on whether Julian Lewis is the perfect fit at Boulder.

Julian Lewis’ Colorado future in 2026

Following his 2025 performance against West Virginia, the Buffs knew Julian Lewis had the ability to lead the QB room. However, things changed with the arrival of a new offensive coordinator. For Pesavento, the question of ‘fit’ comes down to how Lewis adapts to the new scheme.

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“On our roster, he’s that guy, but in the scheme of football, I don’t know if he’s that guy. That’s what I’m trying to say,” said Pesavento on Wednesday. “I think it’s a great plan for him and a great scheme for who he is as a player and who he is as an athlete. I think he’s got all the tools in the world, so it’s not a doubt in my mind what he’s capable of and what he can do.”

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The 2001 Big 12 champion has confidence in Lewis’ talent, but Colorado’s new offensive system has a unique hallmark: two RBs often line up on the same side of the QB. Marion’s philosophy is to “run the football to then take shots.” Although that scheme isn’t a problem for protecting the QB, Pesavento’s concern relies on Lewis’ health and the weapons around him.

“Can we surround him with the right guys, and can we be smart on how we call plays and how we scheme against defenses to make sure he’s, number one, healthy and he can play throughout the whole year? Number two, is he getting the ball in his hands quickly, making easy decisions? Like he’s still a young kid, right? Let’s not throw everything on his shoulders and ask him to do everything,” added Pesavento.

Although the Buffs have added over 40 players from the portal, the question of depth will only be answered when they take to the gridiron in September.