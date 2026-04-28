Colorado QB Commit Reveals His Family Drew Hard Line on NIL Before Commitment to Deion Sanders’ Program

Before Andre Adams picked Colorado, one line had already been drawn. The 2027 quarterback made clear the NIL side was never his lane. His father handled those talks, set the number early, and treated anything below it as a hard no.

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Speaking at the Rivals Camp Series in Nashville, Adams explained that he did not run those conversations himself. In his recruitment, the business side stayed with his father, while Adams stayed locked in on football. This was something they clearly decided early, even before he committed to Colorado.

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“Really, my Dad knew what it was,” Adams said. “You talk about market value, you’d have to talk to my Dad because there was a number he was set on. If you were under that number, it was a no for sure. Whatever the number is, it’s up to my dad. He was taking care of all the other stuff. I don’t have an agent.”

That detail gives the commitment story its backbone. Adams was not bouncing between numbers on his own. The family had a structure, and his father kept the business side separate while Adams focused on fit. Meanwhile, NIL does become a tricky part for teams when it comes to keeping their players intact. And when they already have a set number in mind, and teams fail to match it, there’s no way they are staying on the team. So, not just Adams’ father made that pretty clear, but even Deion Sanders and the team gave them the desired number.

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Losing him wasn’t an option for the team. Sure, Deion Sanders already had several quarterbacks on the team, including Julian Lewis, Isaac Wilson, and Kaneal Sweetwyne. But they needed solid backing, especially after the inconsistency they saw at QB in the 2025 season. And even with strong competition, Adams accepted the challenge and trusted the plan the coaches had made for his future role.

He had visited and considered other schools like Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, and Florida State before making his final choice. During his visit to Colorado, he felt a strong connection with the coaches and clearly understood how they wanted to develop him as a player. This experience helped him feel confident and comfortable with his decision.

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“Getting out there and really feeling it made a big impact,” Adams said. “Their plan for me hit. I like the role they see me in. The vibe was different. It was a feeling I hadn’t had anywhere else. I looked at all my options, and it just came down to Colorado. I chose Colorado for a lot of reasons… It’s just the right place for me.”

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On top of it, Andre Adams brings in solid production. Before his senior season, he had already played 33 games, where he threw for 7,541 yards and 71 touchdowns. He also rushed for 2,316 yards and scored 35 rushing touchdowns. Last season, Adams also completed 71% of his passes, throwing for 3,418 yards and 35 touchdowns, with just one interception, which shows the kind of accuracy he has.

Adams also rushed for 855 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. So, he can be the perfect dual-threat player Deion Sanders needs. But this guy is not just bringing in talent but also depth to the team.

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A QB recruit helping Deion Sanders bring other players to the team

Andre Adams is trying to recruit Jackson Roper, a four-star offensive lineman from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado. Roper is one of the best players in his state and is ranked as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 1 player in Colorado.

Roper has performed very well on the field. His game film shows that he has good balance, strong hand use, and great control when blocking, especially in running plays. Because he is so talented, many top college teams want him, including USC, Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Oregon. Overall, he has received 34 scholarship offers from FBS schools, showing how highly he is rated.

Roper’s final choice will mostly depend on the visits he plans to take. He will visit Colorado on May 15, and after that, he will visit USC, Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Oregon. These visits will help him see each program closely, and whichever team makes the best impression has a better chance of getting him. Colorado hopes to impress him so he can join the team and help protect their new quarterback in the future.

So, let’s wait and see if this future chemistry can convince Roper to join Deion Sanders team.