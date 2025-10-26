Colorado QB Kaidon Salter Makes Heartbreaking Admission as Coach Prime Hits Rock Bottom

After last year’s bowl appearance, the program’s first since 2022, expectations for this season were obviously high. But with Colorado’s rocky start and now a 53-7 loss to Utah, its record has dropped to 3-5. While true freshman Byrd Ficklin got his first start at QB for the Utes in place of injured Devon Dampier and delivered, Colorado’s hopes for a title appearance have faded. QB Kaidon Salter also endured another heartbreaking loss. The former Liberty standout never found his rhythm behind a collapsing offensive line, managing just 37 passing yards while tossing an interception before being replaced by Ryan Staub late in the game. Here’s where QB Kaidon Salter didn’t hold back in sharing his feelings.

At the post-game press conference, Kaidon Salter said, “I felt like I had a great week of practice … today was blindsiding.” But the hard work was real. He admitted to watching 10+ hours of film preparing for Utah. But the Utes brought pressure Colorado hadn’t seen before. “A lot of the pressures we saw today were nowhere to be seen on tape,” added Salter.

This is a developing story….