Colorado Receives 7-Figure Gift to Support CU Athletics, AD Fernando Lovo Reacts

The University of Colorado’s athletic department just secured a monumental financial boost to navigate the modern era of college sports. Longtime supporters have stepped up with a seven-figure investment, ensuring the Buffaloes can maintain a strong national presence while directly supporting Athletic Director Fernando Lovo’s vision.

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Colorado AD received a record-breaking donation from the Crawford Family Foundation, led by former student Jeff Crawford and his wife, Orsi. They have promised to give a massive sum of $6 million to Colorado athletics over the next three years. They explained that their goal was to support the program and help improve the school’s image and success at the national level, saying they wanted to focus on “enhancing the campus’s visibility and momentum on the national stage.”

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Half of the total donation, which is $3 million, will go to a special fund called the Athletic Director’s Discretionary Fund, now known as the George Family Athletic Director’s Fund. This fund is named after former athletic director Rick George. And this fund is used to support schools’ needs in the new era of college sports. From providing resources for coaches to helping them with revenue sharing with athletes. That’s exactly why this is a massive push for Colorado’s program, especially after they faced a $27 million deficit last season. Even Buffs AD Fernando Lovo thanked the family for their massive gesture.

Taking over as the athletic director, Fernando Lovo enters his role with a transitional financial foundation. This commitment empowers Lovo’s administration to modernize CU Athletics immediately, giving his department the crucial flexibility needed to navigate the Division I landscape and support athletes across all sports.

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“Time and time again, the Crawford Family Foundation has supported CU student-athletes, and this generous investment is just the latest example,” AD Fernando Lovo said in a press release. “I am so grateful… for their unwavering commitment to CU Athletics and to the success of our student-athletes.”

The money will be used in the best possible way to help Colorado athletics. For fans, the $3 million going into the main athletic fund is expected to have the biggest effect on what they see during games. This money can be used to bring in top players through NIL deals and also to hire and keep high-quality coaches, which can make the team stronger and more competitive.

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Now, the remaining $3 million will be used for the Crawford Family WHOLE Student-Athlete Program. This program helps athletes grow in many areas, including health, education, leadership, and life after sports. Since the program started in 202, it has become a key part of how Colorado develops its student-athletes.

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But what makes them support Colorado??

The Crawford family’s deep connection with Colorado

The Crawford family’s connection to CU Boulder spans decades, beginning with Jeff Crawford (class of 1990) and his brother, Brett, who also attended the university in the early ’90s. The family’s legacy at CU continues with the next generation, as Jeff and Orsi’s sons have followed in their father’s footsteps: Jack graduated in 2024, and his brother CJ is currently a student at the Leeds School of Business. Because of this deep connection, Jeff Crawford made such a hefty donation to the team. But he also explained another reason behind it.

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“Because of my family’s legacy and love for CU, we have decided to give this gift to help CU compete in the extremely competitive landscape that is D1 college athletics,” Jeff said. “This university is the flagship university in the state of Colorado, and we must have a robust athletic program to attract students who want a broad array of experiences while they attend college.”

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For more than 35 years, the Crawford family has helped many parts of the university. They have supported athletics, the Leeds School of Business, the College of Communication, Media, Design, and Information, and also the Parent Fund.

In 2018, they made a donation that helped improve the nutrition program for athletes. Because of this, CU now has one of the best nutrition programs in the country for its players. Now, the family plans on continuing this tradition for as long as possible and helping the team to reach new heights, not just in football, but beyond it.