Colorado Reporter Names Deion Sanders’ Hidden WR Gem From Spring Camp That Fans Can’t Sleep On

Deion Sanders is ready to turn over a new leaf after last year’s 3-9 record. With many fresh faces and over 30 transfers, spring is crunch time. Last season, beyond their two options, Colorado’s receivers combined for just 412 yards. So finding a reliable third threat is not a luxury for Sanders, but a necessity.

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“Don’t sleep on this Colorado wide receiver, Quanell Farrakhan Jr. was a true freshman last year, and while he did get a little bit of playing time, he’s been one of the most impactful returning players this spring,” Colorado Reporter Jake Schwanitz said on DNVR Buffs. “From Houston Powerhouse North Shore High School, Quanell Farrakhan Jr. is an all-around wide receiver. He started off with special teams duties last year, but this spring, he’s emerging as one of the go-to wide receivers for Colorado’s quarterbacks.”

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Quanell Farrakhan Jr. is working hard to make a bigger impact for the Colorado Buffaloes this season after getting few reps as a freshman. Last year, he recorded just 133 plays, caught one pass for 17 yards, and ran the ball once for four yards. Now, he is making sure his wait counts, and the result is pretty clear in spring practice, as even receivers coach Jason Phillips praised his efforts.

“(He is) a guy that’s got to continue to work on his game and get better,” Phillips said. “A guy that has to take coaching and apply the coaching, apply the technical stuff that we’re teaching here, apply those things and become the player that we expect him to be.”

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He has been proving his potential since high school. In over four seasons, he gained 2,975 yards and scored 41 touchdowns. He earned first-team All-District honors every year while playing at three different Texas high schools. His consistent performance makes him one of the most skilled young receivers on Colorado’s team.

At North Shore, which has produced NFL names like Zach Evans and Cam Ward, putting up those kinds of numbers means you were competing against and beating some of the best high school athletes in the entire country.

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Instead of looking backward, Farrakhan is absorbing everything from this year’s loaded transfer class. He’s taking mental reps behind the older guys and adapting to the elite pace of college football. That quiet, behind-the-scenes grind is exactly why his name is buzzing right now.

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Farrakhan’s tenacity to observe and learn every small and key skill of the players makes him a great asset. However, his starting position looks shaky. He faces stiff competition for snaps. San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero brings proven inside-outside versatility, while Kam Perry is quickly building chemistry with Julian Lewis in the slot. Still, Farrakhan’s breakout spring proves that he belongs in the same rotation conversation.

However, even with strong players ahead of him, Farrakhan Jr. can still make his way into the field because of his strong spring game. For now, it all depends on how coach Deion Sanders uses his players to shape the team’s passing game next season and decide how much playing time Farrakhan Jr. will get in a crowded, talented receiver group. Now, along with Farrakhan Jr., there’s another underrated player in Colorado who’s making an impact in spring.

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Deion Sanders has another key player to watch this spring

During the Colorado Buffaloes’ spring practices, defensive tackle Tyler Moore has shown he is a strong and reliable player on defense. In 2025, he played at Coastal Carolina in six games and made six tackles, including one tackle for loss. Even though these numbers don’t tell the full story, Moore’s presence in the middle helps the team stop the run.

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In 2024, Moore started nine games at Tennessee State and played in all 13. That season, he made 17 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, five quarterback hurries, one pass defended, and caused one fumble. His skills make him versatile, and he can stop running plays, which is something Deion Sanders’ team needs the most.

His presence really matters for Deion Sanders’ team, as their defense took a major hit last year. They allowed 222.5 rushing yards per game, ranking 135th in the nation, and only recorded 13 sacks, which was 129th nationally. On top of that, they were ranking 41st in passing yards allowed, which means they gave opposing quarterbacks too much time to throw, making it hard for the secondary to stop big plays.

Ultimately, Deion Sanders has a good problem on his hands. While the veteran transfers will naturally draw the preseason hype, Farrakhan’s rapid development gives the Buffaloes a true secret weapon. If spring camp is any indicator, Jake Schwanitz is right that fans really should not sleep on him.