Colorado Reporter Pleads Shedeur Sanders to Take Over Coaching Role as Coach Prime Can’t Catch a Break

After going scoreless for three straight quarters against Utah last week, Coach Prime’s squad messed up again against Arizona this week. Last year, the Buffs came in strong against them in Tucson, but this time they are a much stronger team with a 4-3 record. The first round ended with a 17-0 margin. Things soon got worse when Colorado’s reporter started asking for Shedeur Sanders to take over the offensive plays for the team this season as well.

Well, a 38-7 score going into halftime is not something fans would like to see, and that’s exactly what happened with Buffs reporter Brian Howell, who couldn’t hold back his frustration over the entire thing. And took it to X, pleading, “I vote to have Shedeur Sanders call plays in the 2nd half. If he can play, let’s do that, too. #cubuffs” Can we blame him? The only touchdown for Colorado came in the second half when Kaidon Salter and Omarion Miller connected for an 8-yard touchdown pass to cut the difference from 17 points to 10. And had to move the ball 75 yards in 17 plays to score it.

This shows how inconsistent OC Pat Shurmur’s offense is, so calling for Shedeur Sanders makes sense. Colorado’s offense is nothing more than a mess this season, as they rank outside the top 100 in total yards, passing yards, and points per game. They finished with just 102 passing yards and 38 rushing yards against Utah, averaging just 2.1 yards per play. Well, the main reason behind their offensive struggles is in their QB position. Salter has struggled with turnovers and has turned the ball over five times in the last four games.

Despite having the ability to escape pressure and make plays with his legs, he couldn’t do much against Arizona. As Kaidon Salter’s inconsistencies came in glaring in the game, that’s exactly why Coach Prime took a bold decision to bench him for Ryan Staub with just 21 seconds left in the first half. Salter ended his night with completing 11 of 15 passes for 49 yards when Colorado was trailing with a 38-7 score.

But even Staub couldn’t get any momentum for the team as they needed a serious comeback from a 45-7 deficit, and the result? Coach Prime had to finally give the reins to freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who entered in the 3rd quarter. This was the first time JuJu got his first real shot on the field, and no wonder he took complete advantage of it. With ten minutes remaining in the third quarter, this guy connected with Omarion Miller for a 59-yard strike and recorded his career’s first TD.

Well, let’s see if this change could turn things around for them or not as Shedeur Sanders gives a perfect surprise to Coach Prime ahead of the game.

Shedeur Sanders pulls up perfect surprise for Coach Prime

The game might not be turning in Coach Prime’s favor, but Shedeur Sanders knew exactly how to make things better for him. Having a bye week, Shedeur decided to surprise his dad ahead of their game against Arizona and caught him completely off guard, sharing an emotional moment with him.

In the touching clip on Shedeur Sanders’s Instagram page, he walks into his father’s office, sneaking behind him before Coach Prime could even realize what’s happening. And that’s when the moment became more special. And Shedeur put up a perfect caption that reads, “Family always stands together.”

Now when Deion Sanders turned around to see him, he made a funny comment, saying, “Why are you here?” to which Shedeur replied instantly, “I know you need your son. I know you need some love and affection.” This shows the kind of bond they share. And this moment perfectly captured their loving, genuine relationship.

But only if Shedeur just stopped there. He even accompanied Coach Prime on the sidelines to support his former team and him and even shared a hug before the kickoff. Now that both are dealing with their own struggles, with Shedeur waiting for his first NFL start with the Browns and Coach Prime hoping for a better season, let’s see how fast things change for them.