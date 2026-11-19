A lifelong Colorado Buffaloes fan and longtime season ticket holder has gone viral after unloading on wealthy alumni who are reportedly trying to pool money together to buy out head coach Deion Sanders’ contract.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the Buffaloes sitting at 4-6 this season, rumors have started swirling around Boulder about boosters wanting to pay for a coaching change, and this supporter had plenty to say about where their priorities lie.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a passionate video shared on X, the 15-year season ticket holder, whose husband has held tickets for 20 years, called out the hypocrisy of alumni who refuse to donate to help the team win, yet suddenly have deep pockets to fire Coach Prime.

“Why are you so into this, but you won’t help fund the program? Because I never see these people at Flatiron Society events. I never see these people at any donor events. I never see these people putting up when it counts,” she said. “All they do is complain. So now you want to put up money? Now, you want to put up your money to like get rid of Coach Prime?”

ADVERTISEMENT

She reminded fellow fans just how bleak things were in Boulder before Sanders arrived in 2023. During the 2022 season, Colorado went a miserable 1-11, struggled to fill seats at Folsom Field, and was widely viewed as one of the worst programs in college football.

Colorado went 4–8 in his first year, then jumped to 9–4 in 2024, with Travis Hunter winning the Heisman and Shedeur Sanders becoming one of the biggest names in college football. More than just the wins, Sanders brought attention, star power, and excitement back to a program that had been struggling to stay relevant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with the ups and downs since then, it is hard to deny the impact Coach Prime has had. Colorado became a much bigger recruiting destination, home games drew more attention, and the Buffaloes became one of those teams people actually wanted to watch every week.

His overall record may not be perfect, but Sanders made Colorado matter again on the national stage, and that alone is a pretty massive part of his legacy in Boulder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though she admitted that the team’s current record can be frustrating, she summed up the turnaround bluntly: “We were irrelevant, and not only were we irrelevant, we were irrelevant and a complete laughingstock and the worst team in college football. Now we’re relevant and mediocre.”

The fan also shared a personal story about a chronically negative season ticket holder who sits right behind her at games, someone who complained nonstop even when stars like Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders were lighting up the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

To her, the alumni pushing for a buyout are cut from the exact same cloth, caring more about griping than actually building a winning program.

Beyond wins and losses, she praised Sanders for completely transforming the culture of the university and changing young men’s lives. Ever since Deion set foot in Boulder, the team’s grades have seen astronomical spikes; each season, the Buffs hit an average GPA of 3.0 or above!

ADVERTISEMENT

While she exaggerated slightly about pre-Prime attendance numbers, her main point hit home with plenty of college football fans watching online: paying tens of millions of dollars to fire a coach instead of investing that money into NIL, facilities, and roster talent makes zero sense.

She also asked the critical questions that critics rarely answer when calling for a coach’s job: “Cool. Now what are we gonna do? Now who are you gonna bring in? And where would we have been had he not come to the school? But you don’t want to talk about that, do you?”



Before Sanders took over, Colorado struggled to attract top-tier coaching candidates or elite recruits, so there’s a pretty good chance altering the program now could send the Buffaloes right back into irrelevance.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the day, her rant sparked a massive debate across college football social media about booster culture, loyalty, and short memories. With two games left against Cincinnati and UCF to chase bowl eligibility, Coach Prime clearly still has fiercely loyal supporters in the stands who aren’t ready to let vocal alumni push him out the door!