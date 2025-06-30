Colorado Staff Celebrates Coach Prime With a Powerful Message as Deion Sanders Jr Reacts

Those close to Deion Sanders know the kind of man he is. They give us more facts about the football phenomenon, despite it being in the public eye so much. He’s witnessed a lot during his transition into coaching, where he has now firmly cemented himself as one of the biggest change-makers. Along the way, he’s also built a tight-knit group of friends who continue to share how Coach Prime has impacted them. One of his closest staff members shares how the coach has been a guiding light in his life.

Sanders’ coaching history so far indicates that he likes to have some familiar faces around him in his work. One of them is Michael Pollock, who has been with Coach Prime since his Jackson State days. He not only sparked a great friendship with the icon but also became close to the family. Pollock emphatically came to Shedeur Sanders’ rescue when the media blasted him about an alleged pre-draft meeting with Giants’ Brian Daboll. Now, as the media and fans grow antsy in Coach Prime’s absence from Colorado, he shared a heartwarming message about his bond with the legend.

Pollock shared a photo of himself and Deion Sanders, back from their tenures at Jackson State. “Throwin’ it back to one of those moments that helped shape the journey — me and Coach Prime back when it all began. It wasn’t just a picture… it was a spark. A reminder to stay focused, stay driven, and never stop learning from the best. Grateful for the conversations, the lessons, and the inspiration that came from this moment. Still grinding, still building — just getting started. 💯,” Pollock wrote in the caption. The sentiment was appreciated by the Sanders family as well.

Deion Sanders Jr. dropped three fire emojis in the comments, acknowledging the support coming from Pollock. That shows that the now special teams coach has a great rapport with the family. In Coach Prime’s time of need, Pollock is standing by him by sending a heartfelt shoutout to his employer, mentor, and friend. Pollock was Jackson State’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Shedeur’s debut season as a college football quarterback. Now at Boulder, he’s ensuring things go on smoothly despite the fact that Colorado football is not on campus.

Bucky, meanwhile, is holding down the fort as Coach Prime recuperates in Texas. He also got a heartwarming message from his father, who seems to be in a promising state now.

Deion Sanders appreciates son’s support while hinting at a return to Colorado

When news first broke out of Coach Prime battling a health issue, it worried fans immediately. With Shedeur and Shilo Sanders away at their respective NFL camps, at the most important point in their lives, Deion Sanders Jr. stepped up. “I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go,” he said in a June 8 livestream. For his dedication and support, Coach Prime appreciated his selflessness in an extremely uplifting post.

The coach was wearing a weighted vest, which helps in building strength and endurance. He posed alongside Sanders Jr., and both had bright smiles, similar to the sunny field behind them. “#Every little step I take My son @deionsandersjr has been there so we’ve decided to keep on stepping!” he wrote in the caption. But that’s not all. Coach also dropped a major hint about his much-awaited return to campus. “#CoachPrime coming to a stadium sold out soon.”

This past month has been a trying time for Coach Prime. The sport took a toll on Deion Sanders, but he sure does have all the support one can possibly have at a time like this. His friends and family are extending all the love and help they can to keep the veteran in good spirits. Here’s hoping that Deion Sanders will soon be back to run the show at Boulder!