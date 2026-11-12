Colorado Staff Confirms Final Decision on Deion Sanders’ Firing Amid $25.5M Hot Seat Buzz

After weeks of loud national speculation about whether Deion Sanders would survive another rough season in Boulder, a major recruiting twist just gave fans their clearest answer yet. While sports talk shows have been debating whether Colorado will pull the plug on the Coach Prime era, the Buffaloes’ coaching staff quietly delivered a firm message behind the scenes. According to one of their top 2027 recruits, the current staff isn’t going anywhere next year.

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The revelation came courtesy of four-star offensive tackle Li’Marcus “BUG” Jones, a standout prospect from Brentwood Academy who has been at the center of a whirlwind 24 hours. On November 9, Jones shocked Buffaloes fans by flipping his commitment to his home-state Mississippi State Bulldogs. However, after a sleepless night of second-guessing his choice, the 6-foot-5 lineman pulled a complete 180 on November 10 and recommitted to Colorado.

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In his announcement post on X, which Deion Sanders Jr. quickly shared on his Instagram story, Jones explained that outside noise about Sanders’ job security had rattled him.

“I allowed the media to get to my head about where Coach Prime will be at next year,” Jones wrote. “But the staff informed me that they will in fact be their so with that being said I’m an 100% locked in with Coach Prime and the buffs!!”

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Originally from Jackson, Mississippi, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound standout ranks inside the Top 400 nationally, sitting at No. 389 on the 247Sports Composite and No. 33 among all offensive tackles.

It is easy to see why a high school recruit might get nervous watching Colorado’s 2026 campaign unfold. Following a 20-10 loss to Arizona State on November 7, the Buffaloes dropped to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in Big 12 play. Since quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter left for the NFL, Colorado has struggled badly to find its footing, leaving Sanders with a 19-27 overall record in Boulder and needing to win out just to reach a bowl game.

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Those on-field struggles have put Sanders squarely on the hot seat in the eyes of national media, with analysts questioning how much patience the university has left. Even Sanders himself admitted after the Arizona State loss that the season “don’t look good” and took full responsibility during a November 10 press conference, telling reporters, “I’m not getting it done all the way around”.

In reality, firing a coach of Sanders’ stature is much easier said than done, all thanks to the massive financial hurdle sitting in Colorado’s way.

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In March 2025, Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension that runs through the 2029 season. If Colorado decided to fire him before the end of 2026, apparently, the school would owe him a staggering $25.5 million buyout!

Mind you, its athletic department projected a record $27 million operating deficit for the 2026 fiscal year, the largest shortfall in school history. So, Boulder will be real careful about not doubling it!

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Then again, although Jones’ post isn’t a formal press release from the athletic director, coaches rarely make flat-out guarantees to top recruits unless they have solid backing from the top, apparently.

However, the fact that a four-star lineman flipped back after a direct conversation with the staff suggests that Colorado leadership is prepared to ride out the storm rather than pay $25.5 million to start over with somebody else.

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For now, Jones’ recommitment gives Colorado’s 2027 recruiting class a much-needed boost after losing a few verbal pledges earlier in the fall. With three regular-season games left, starting with a tough home matchup against No. 14 Houston on November 13, Coach Prime and his staff still have plenty to prove on the field, even if their spots on the sideline appear safe for 2027.