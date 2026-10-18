Colorado Star Throws Utah Player on Sideline During Game, A Month After Deion Sanders Called Him Out For Discipline

Deion Sanders had already singled out Boo Carter in front of the entire Colorado team, warning the defensive back to get his temper under control. Apparently, the message didn’t stick. Weeks later, against Utah, Carter was back making the same mistake Sanders had publicly called him out for. And with Colorado already struggling to contain the Utes, Carter decided to make matters worse. This time, his lack of discipline handed Colorado its fourth penalty of the game.

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With 9:58 remaining in the second quarter, Utah faced third-and-9 from Colorado’s 41-yard line when Devon Dampier connected with Dallen Bray for a 15-yard gain. Bray had already reached the sideline when Carter followed him out of bounds and shoved him after the play. Officials immediately flagged Carter for a personal foul, handing Utah another 13 yards. The Utes eventually finished the possession with a field goal. So much for Sanders’ warning about controlling one’s behavior.

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Jake Schwanitz of DNVR highlighted the incident on X as another unnecessary penalty by the Buffaloes.

Sanders had already made an example of Carter following Colorado’s 41-7 loss to Northwestern on September 19. During a team meeting, he repeatedly singled out the defensive back while addressing the team’s lack of discipline.

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“Ability to control one’s own behavior,” Sanders said to his team. “Right, Boo? You got to control your behavior. Right Boo? We gotta control your behavior no matter what’s going on to reach you. Where’s your goal?”

Colorado had committed four turnovers and nine penalties against Northwestern. Carter’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in the second quarter turned what should have been third-and-11 into an automatic first down for the Wildcats. Five plays later, Northwestern scored to extend its lead to 21-0.

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Unlike the Northwestern incident, Carter’s penalty against Utah didn’t rescue a failed third-down conversion. Bray had already secured the first down. But the unnecessary shove still moved Utah closer to the end zone without its offense needing another play.

The penalty only added to Sanders’ frustration. Colorado had already suffered a 41-7 defeat to Northwestern, a 23-13 loss at Baylor, and a 29-7 defeat against Texas Tech. Sanders had changed quarterbacks, adjusted personnel, and repeatedly addressed the team’s lack of discipline.

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Following the Northwestern loss, Sanders also dismissed three players for conduct detrimental to the team. Those dismissals were not publicly linked to Carter, but Sanders had made it clear that talent wouldn’t excuse disciplinary problems.

And Carter certainly had talent. The former Tennessee defensive back arrived in Boulder as a versatile player capable of contributing in the secondary and on special teams. He had already blocked a potential game-winning field goal against Georgia Tech in the season opener.

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But his disciplinary issues were becoming difficult to ignore. The former four-star recruit had already endured a turbulent departure from Tennessee before transferring to Colorado. Now, his unnecessary penalties were costing his new team valuable yards.

Sanders had addressed the broader problem just four days before the Utah game.

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“We got to stop the mindless penalties,” Sanders said during his October 13 press conference.

He specifically criticized penalties that extended opponents’ drives, particularly on third downs, and confirmed that the coaching staff had spoken with the players responsible.

Yet against Utah, Carter gave Sanders another example of the exact behavior he wanted eliminated. Colorado finished with 10 penalties for 93 yards and suffered a 27-24 defeat. Despite nearly erasing a 13-0 halftime deficit, the Buffaloes couldn’t overcome their mistakes.