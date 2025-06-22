Colorado Target Tripp Skewes Reveals Final 4 as Commitment Timeline Emerges

The clock is ticking for the Colorado Buffaloes’ 2026 recruiting class, with only two commitments: TE Gavin Mueller and Edge Domata Peko Jr. They’ve been walking on thin ice. But just when it seemed like the ‘Prime effect’ had lost its magic, a ray of hope broke through, and that was Kent Denver School’s 3-star OT Tripp Skewes. This 6’7, 300 lb freak has just narrowed down his list to four teams, and the best part? Deion Sanders‘ Colorado remains in the mix. Ranked 11th in the state and 95th nationally, Skewes could be the player Coach Prime desperately needs. Still, with heavy hitters in the mix, things might turn real fast for them.

Since taking over, Coach Prime has transformed Colorado football, sparking a nationwide revolution with his shrewd use of the transfer portal and NIL deals. What was a dismal 1-11 team in 2022 is now a 9-4 Big 12 contender in 2024—a remarkable turnaround. While the offensive line was a weakness, Coach Prime is addressing it. High-profile recruits like Jordan Seaton and dedicated walk-ons like Cash Cleveland now give Shedeur Sanders the time he needs to excel. For Tripp Skewes, Colorado’s success is a perfect opportunity.

That’s what worked in Deion Sanders’ favor, and now this Colorado native already has them in their top 4. On June 22, Tripp Skewes hit X with his final commitment date and said, “Grateful every day to be in this position. I will be announcing my commitment on July 1!” But with that caption, he dropped a bombshell on his tweet, revealing his final four teams: Texas Tech, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Colorado. After taking official visits to all four programs, Tripp’s finally ready to pick his ultimate destination.

Deion Sanders’ program isn’t just winning; it’s building a strong foundation. During his visit to Boulder, Skewes saw this firsthand, meeting Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, a top 2026 recruit, highlighting Colorado’s success in attracting local talent. He also spoke with offensive line coach Gunnar White and assistant QB coach Isaac Kresge, who are instrumental in this development. White, hired this winter, now coaches a talented group including experienced transfers Zy Crisler, Xavier Hill, and Larry Johnson III—veterans paving the way for rising stars like Carde Smith and Chauncey Gooden.

But with Colorado, even Vanderbilt left a lasting impact on Tripp Skewes. As he made the trip to both schools, one after the other, starting at Vanderbilt on June 13 and then going to the Buffs on June 16. And both the schools made a pretty strong impression on him. “My official visits were amazing,” Skewes said. “What stood out to me the most was that both programs are building something special.” Vanderbilt is sure making big moves with 13 commits; their 2026 class is already gaining players’ trust.

Now, with Colorado and Vanderbilt making early impressions, there’s another team that is pretty high on Tripp’s list.

Tripp Skewes’ strong inclination towards a Big 12 giant

Texas Tech Red Raiders’ 2026 recruiting class is off to a blazing start, already boasting 15 commitments and ranking third in the Big 12. This weekend, the program hosted several promising recruits, including Tripp Skewes, making a significant impact. Skewes’ visit to Lubbock left a lasting impression, quickly elevating Texas Tech near the top of his college choices.

What worked in Texas Tech’s favor? Tripp Skewes enjoyed socializing with fellow recruits during a pool party at Coach Joey McGuire‘s house during his visit. However, he stressed that the greatest impact came from the coaching staff and strength training program. “I mean, the coaching staff is unbelievable, and the thing that really blew my mind was the strength program,” Skewes said. “My first morning, when we got there, we went to go watch the lineman lift, and then we went and watched them do a walkthrough in their walkthrough room. So I was surprised about [how] each rack has their own rack coach. So it’s like four guys get their own coach. So you get up and close, like personal training and stuff. That’s great.”

Skewes bonded with the other visiting recruits, particularly fellow offensive linemen Jerald Mays and Jacob Crow. The group hit it off at a pool party. “They were awesome. They wanted me to commit,” said Skewes. “We went to a pool party at Coach [Joey] McGuire’s house, and I got to know them all really well there. So yeah me, Jacob and JJ hung out a lot together the last night after that, so I got to know them pretty well. They’re all really cool dudes.”

Skewes clearly felt right at home, bonding with recruits who may soon be teammates. Now, that’s not something Deion Sanders would like to hear. But now that Tripp Skewes already has 4 teams in the mix, the competition is going to be tough. Let’s see which team makes it to the final cut…