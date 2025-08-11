Colorado 305-lb Beast Makes $196M 49ers Star Admission While Detailing Coach Prime’s NFL Plan

Fresh off grinding with a $196 million 49ers legend, Colorado’s 305-pound lineman is living up to the hype. This former five-star recruit and EA Sports’ top-rated underclassman OL is more than just Colorado’s starting left tackle; he’s become the most vocal advocate for Coach Prime’s “players over stars” mindset. Now, as Buffs prepares for a make-or-break season, he’s refining his skills and absorbing knowledge from one of the NFL’s toughest players. The Houston workout wasn’t just training; it lit a fire of passion, and you can see he’s bringing that intensity into 2025.

The former No. 1 OL recruit headed to Houston and connected with none other than $196M 49ers legend Trent Williams. The footage speaks for itself—he’s leaner, meaner, and moving like he’s ready for Sundays. And this wasn’t a solo effort; Seaton brought fellow Buffs linemen Zy Crisler and Larry Johnson III, demonstrating his commitment to elevating the entire Colorado line, not just himself.

For Seaton, it’s personal. Back in January, he said he wouldn’t “count none of this stuff” until his mom gets the big house with the picket fence. Now he’s backing up his words by taking action and putting Williams’ valuable lessons to use. “Everything in life ain’t worth having, and things that come easy go easy. He has everything he wants. But like the way I watch him work and the way that I wanted to work just like it, it’s like, fam, you a 100 million up and you still grinding and you still trying to pour into me. You still doing that. So I appreciate him, you know, letting me steal some knowledge, steal some nuggets, and stay with him and just get to know him and work with him. So I’m very grateful to that,” Seaton said on DNVR Sports.

Well, Jordan Seaton isn’t wrong about it. Imagine a man with career earnings of $196 million who still grinds hard — that shows the kind of passion Trent Williams carries. He just turned 37, but he’s not ready to give up his passion anytime soon. Though he sat out seven games last year due to an ankle injury, he’s now healthy, training more effectively, and attacking each play with a rookie’s zeal. This man has 11 Pro Bowls, three All-Pros, and shows no sign of losing his edge. No wonder Seaton learned from the best.

Jordan Seaton didn’t just meet expectations; he shattered them. The 6’5″ D.C. native arrived in Boulder and immediately seized the starting left tackle position, holding onto it all season. In 2024, he started all 13 games, becoming Colorado’s first true freshman to achieve this and the first in the Big 12 since 2022. This puts him in elite company with Greg Henderson and Addison Gillam as only the third Buff to start every game as a freshman.

And the rest is history. He led the team in snaps (809) and allowed just three sacks in 612 pass-blocking snaps while earning a 75.3 PFF pass-blocking grade—the nation’s best for a true freshman OT. With 11 outstanding performances, including a flawless 10-game stretch from Colorado State to Oklahoma State, his consistency as a freshman was exceptional, solidifying him as a key player in Coach Prime’s 2025 offense. Now, with that hype and Coach Prime’s NFL pipeline, Seaton is ready to make an impact.

Coach Prime’s successful NFL pipeline

Deion Sanders isn’t just after victories; he’s aggressively pursuing NFL credibility. Since arriving in Colorado in 2023, Coach Prime has built a staff loaded with impressive NFL backgrounds, featuring Hall of Famers like Marshall Faulk and Warren Sapp, alongside experienced coaches and former players. Now, he’s looking to add Mike Zimmer and Byron Leftwich, which would boost his staff’s NFL experience from 160 to an astounding 204 years. Prime’s pitch to recruits: learn from those who’ve been there.

And that level of talent and backing is motivating; even Jordan Seaton voiced the same. “You can come to Colorado and go to the league. People think you can’t, but I think as more people go and they see what we do and they see Coach Prime’s practice plan and how it translates to the league, people will be more understanding,” Seaton said. And can we blame him? Fresh off sending a wave of players to the NFL, Boulder is energized. Eight Buffs are headed to the league—four drafted, four undrafted—with standout names leading the way.

That’s right. Travis Hunter was picked No. 2 by the Jaguars, who even traded up for him, and they plan to let him play both ways. Shedeur’s fifth-round slide surprised many, but the Browns finally ended it. With LaJohntay Wester joining the Ravens and Jimmy Horn Jr. going to the Panthers, Colorado boasts its largest draft class since 2017. Even Seaton didn’t mince words before praising their rise: “I think we got to build more of a track record in the league for people to believe it, because sometimes people don’t believe until they see. That’s why LaJohntay (Wester) scored. Now we’re going to see what Jimmy (Horn Jr.) does. Then today, what did Shedeur do?”

Now, with that offseason grind and NFL aspirations, let’s wait and see how this season turns out for him.