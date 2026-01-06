Colorado WR Boldly Rejects Transfer Portal as Deion Sanders Welcomes New AD

Colorado saw a massive exodus this season, losing 32 players to the transfer portal. But Colorado wide receiver Joseph “Jojo” Williams boldly refused to follow suit, even as teammates like WRs Dre’lon Miller, Omarion Miller, Gavin Marsh, and others entered the portal.

“Don’t come join the winning side when everything’s good, stay on that side we finna up the skoo #SkoBuffs #staydown,” wrote Williams on Monday.

It clearly shows his loyalty to the Buffs, and his words serve as an indirect jab at those who left. While many joined Colorado during its rise under Deion Sanders in 2024, when the team went 9-4, they abandoned their loyalty after the rocky 3-9 2025 season. Some even committed to rival programs or other schools for a fresh start, leaving holes that Sanders now faces and needs to fix quickly.

Williams was unhappy with the fact that a few players were abandoning the program after one tough season. The Colorado WR simply suggested that players should stick together, as one bad season doesn’t mean the program can’t rise again. But the sudden portal moves of so many players can slow that process, since experience and familiarity with the system matter.

If they had stayed, it would have been far more manageable for Deion Sanders’ squad to return to its golden days in the upcoming season. But what matters most is that Williams’ decision to stay at Colorado didn’t happen by chance. It was a deliberate choice.

Williams was CU’s second-leading WR this season, hauling in 37 receptions for 489 yards. With that kind of talent on display, he could have easily chosen a fresh start, but he prioritized loyalty over the program’s scoreboard. Now, his decision makes him a crucial returning piece of the offense for the upcoming season.

Although the Colorado WR recently underwent surgery for an injury and is currently in recovery, aiming to be at full strength for 2026, and thanks to recent transfer commitments, the WR space looks to be strong.

Danny Scudero, a 2025 second-team All-American from San Jose State who led the nation with 1,291 receiving yards, and Kam Perry, a transfer from Miami (Ohio) who averaged 22.7 yards per catch in 2025, have both joined Deion Sanders’ squad.

While his support for Colorado matters, Williams’ decision to reject a portal move likely goes beyond loyalty alone.

It could be driven by the strong chemistry he’s built with QB Julian Lewis or his desire to stay in Boulder, a place that feels like home while he continues to build his legacy. But Deion Sanders’ latest move may have played a role as well. The hiring of a new athletic director, Fernando Lovo, signals stability and long-term vision, and is one of the major reasons why Williams chose to stay with the Buffs.

With an experienced hand stepping in to support Deion Sanders and lead Colorado back toward success, replacing former AD Rick George, with Lovo, might be the best decision for the Buffs.

Even in his introductory speech, the new AD delivered a bold message that signaled confidence in the program’s direction.

Colorado’s new AD is already making an impact

Fernando Lovo hasn’t fully learned his way around Boulder yet, but one thing is already clear: he believes in Deion Sanders. At his introductory press conference, Colorado’s new AD made it known that Coach Prime is central to the Buffs’ future.

“With Coach Prime’s national notoriety and who he is as a person… that reach is a real advantage for us,” said Lovo. “We want to be a global brand. It’s on us as administrators to give him the resources he needs.”

But Lovo steps into a challenging moment. Colorado is facing a projected $27 million deficit, fueled in part by athlete revenue sharing. Yet, he isn’t blinking.

“Every decision we’re going to make is keeping our student-athletes first,” he said, stressing innovation over cuts.

More importantly, his vision extends beyond football, too, with confidence that multiple programs are positioned to compete.

“Traditions matter here,” added Lovo. “But so do expectations.”

While Lovo signed a five-year deal worth $1.2 million annually, with incentives, calling Colorado a “destination job,” he leaned into both ambition and belief.

“This is an iconic brand,” admitted Lovo. “Those opportunities don’t come along very often.”

With those remarks, it certainly seems he plans to take Colorado global.