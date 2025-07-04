Colorado’s Next Travis Hunter Opens Up on Buffs Pledge Shaped by Coach Prime’s Standard

Lightning rarely strikes twice, they say, but in Boulder, Coach Prime is proving them wrong. Recovering in Dallas, he’s still making moves, building momentum—this time landing a dynamic three-star linebacker from Eastlake. This isn’t just another recruit; this kid plays both offense and defense, boasts incredible speed, and is already drawing comparisons to Travis Hunter. He’s not just filling a roster spot—he’s shaping the future. With his instincts and versatility, Deion Sanders may have found another game-changer, a true hidden gem.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 200 pounds, Colby Johnson brings explosiveness and versatility to Boulder. He plays both sides of the ball at Eastlake High School and projects as a future linebacker. His athleticism extends beyond football; he excelled in track this past spring, clocking multiple sub-11-second 100-meter times, including a personal best of 10.87, and a strong 22.81 in the 200m. This speed translates to the football field, where he can outrun defenders and quickly close in on ball carriers. But what sealed the deal for Colby Johnson?

Well, it was his visit to Boulder after rescheduling the Arizona trip that was the turning point. Talking to DNVR Sports, Johnson made his stance clear on his decision and said, “So, I mean, the visit—it was a fantastic time. I had a blast. All the coaches were so nice and welcoming. Something that really stood out is almost 200 years of NFL coaching experience and playing on the staff, and that’s something that you really know they can develop you, because they’ve been there, they’ve done it.” And that’s just adding more depth to Colorado’s thin class.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders

Now, Colby Johnson joins a small but highly motivated 2026 recruiting class. Fellow commits, including four-star safety Preston Ashley, cornerback Maurice Williams, and tight end Gavin Mueller, share the same “build something special” mindset. Coach Prime isn’t focused on rankings; CU currently ranks 99th overall and last in the Big 12 in high school commits, but this doesn’t tell the whole story. Deion Sanders isn’t hoarding high school recruits—he’s seeking immediate impact players and utilizing the transfer portal strategically. This approach proved successful in 2025, when CU finished second in the Big 12 thanks to key transfer additions.

But what made things more prominent for Colby Johnson was Deion Sanders, linebacker coach, and Johnson State’s ally Andre Hart. “And Coach Andre Hart—ever since I started talking to him and building the relationship—he’s said nothing but great things that made me feel like I can develop into a good player at the next level and make a big difference for you guys,” Johnson said.

Momentum is slowly building once more. The addition of Johnson addresses a need at linebacker, a position significantly upgraded this offseason through the transfer portal with players such as Martavius French, Reginald Hughes, Kylan Salter, and Shaun Myers. But those players won’t be around forever. Within a year or two, Johnson is predicted to rise to prominence. And even he is planning the same. “Yes, sir. So, at linebacker, I really like to play sideline to sideline and show off my 10.87 100-meter speed. I like to come downhill, fill the gaps, and smack running backs really hard. And, you know, I like to be aggressive in every way on the field,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Buffs are also contending for five-star WR Cederian Morgan and three-star DL Manoah Faupusa, who will both announce their decisions shortly. With Coach Prime’s precise recruiting, Colby Johnson seems like a great match. But they aren’t the only players Deion Sanders is eyeing.

Deion Sanders’ key target makes a major recruiting move

Colorado’s been relatively quiet in the 2026 recruiting cycle, but that may change soon. Four-star wide receiver Jordan Clay has narrowed his choices to three: Colorado, Baylor, and Oklahoma, putting the Buffs in a high-stakes competition. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff excel at late recruiting pushes, and Coach Prime’s team appears to have a strong chance.

Now, Clay’s commitment announcement—a simple tweet, “I will be committing July 11th at Madison High School!!!” but it energized Buffs fans. The 6’3″, 200-pound Clay boasts size, impressive stats, and toughness, making him a potential immediate impact player. Colorado hosted him for a visit in early June, and the momentum has continued since.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Late in the season, every Big 12 team wants a receiver like Clay: physical, fearless, and adept at tough catches in traffic. He’s not flashy, but his grit and ability to win contested balls make him a dangerous weapon. Some even compare him to Michael Crabtree, highlighting his potential. In 2024, his junior season ended with 41 receptions, 900 yards, and 5 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 22 yards per catch. He even added a defensive interception, demonstrating his versatility.

Best part? He’s pretty much impressed with the coaching pedigree at Colorado. “Coach Shurmur, he’s great. And then you have Coach Phillips… he’s just a great coach. And, of course, Deion. Being around that much NFL talent—almost four Hall of Famers—it’s crazy,” Clay said. A top recruit showing that much respect says a lot, especially considering the competition from well-established Texas schools like Oklahoma and Baylor.

Although the Buffs are still last in the Big 12’s 2026 recruiting rankings, Sanders has never placed much importance on early recruiting numbers. Losing Cederian Morgan sure hurts, but Clay sets the tone perfectly as a player who could change the narrative and add depth to the team. Now, July 11 will decide Deion Sanders fate; till then, they’re still standing in the ring.