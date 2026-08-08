Colorado’s 2027 Commit Faces Heartbreaking End to High School Career After Season-Ending Injury

Colorado’s recruiting momentum picked up speed, getting 17 verbal commitments in just the last two months, including one from Lakeland High School EDGE Drew Sapp, who made his pledge to the Buffs in June 2026. His dominant junior season turned heads and raised high expectations for his future in Boulder under Deion Sanders. But those dreams took a sudden, painful turn right before his final high school chapter could even start.

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Just weeks before kickoff, Sapp tore his ACL during practice, sidelining him for the entire 2026 campaign. On August 7, his family confirmed the worst on X via PCGridiron, sharing that he would undergo surgery by late August and miss his entire senior year. It was a devastating blow for a player who poured months of summer sweat into preparing for his final high school season, only to see it end before it even began.

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“The Sapp family has suffered some devastating news. We are devastated for Drew; as you know, no one has worked harder…” read that statement.

After racking up 74 tackles and 13.5 sacks to lead Lakeland to a state championship appearance last year, Sapp was poised for a monster senior season. Now, the nine-time state champion Dreadnaughts must start their season without their defensive leader on the field.

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Despite the heartbreak, his future in Boulder remains bright. Colorado reassured Sapp that his scholarship is 100 percent safe, telling his family that this changes nothing. To bounce back, Sapp plans to graduate early in December and move to Colorado by January 2027, using the university’s top-tier medical facilities to rebuild his knee.

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That resilience defines Sapp’s mindset. Rather than dwelling on what he lost, his family revealed he told everyone to stay strong, proving his mental toughness is already college-ready. “Drew’s mentality is truly like no other. He already told us to suck it up because crying won’t change anything.”

For high school stars in Florida, senior year is about more than ratings. It is the final chance to play under Friday night lights alongside childhood friends. Missing that final lap hurts, but turning his focus toward Colorado gives Sapp a fresh target to chase.

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The Lakeland Dreadnoughts aren’t short on talent, with players like Kelin Hendrix, Jordan Young, and Santana Harvey, among others. But its secondary must step up without Sapp’s pass-rush pressure. Meanwhile, the 250-pound edge rusher is focusing on his Colorado journey after missing his senior season at high school.

The 2027 prospect’s loyalty to Colorado

Following his standout junior season, Drew Sapp drew the attention of many programs. But he ultimately chose the Buffs over Pitt, Vanderbilt, MS State, and more, only because of Colorado’s relentless effort, familiarity, and relationship.

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Colorado’s RB coach Johnnie Mack played a huge role in landing Sapp because he shared a high school connection with the 2027 prospect. Mack played at Lakeland High School, the same school Sapp attends. Then Colorado remained consistent in building relations with the Edge, which he said were unmatched by any other school.

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“They were showing interest, but not the level of interest Colorado was showing,” Sapp told Rivals. “I gave my interest back to Colorado because they showed me so much.”

Above all, Deion Sanders’ modified recruiting strategy was also a major factor behind Colorado’s win on the recruiting trail. Unlike last season, this season he recruited only the right guys after a proper evaluation.

His relationship with Deion Sanders and DE coach George Helow sealed the deal. “Playing for Coach Prime is awesome,” said Sapp. “It’s honestly the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me. I am excited about playing for him and Coach Helow.”

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But we have to wait to see a fully healthy Drew Sapp, who has a rich background in wrestling and MMA besides football.