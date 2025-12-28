Florida State to Ditch Anthony Colandrea for 4,251-Yard Thomas Castellanos Replacement – Report

Thomas Castellanos declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft has forced Florida State into panic mode. With a QB hole to fill, the Seminoles are leaning on the transfer portal. Previously, it was UNLV QB Anthony Colandrea as an early name to watch. But momentum is now shifting toward Old Dominion QB Colton Joseph as a serious replacement option.

As per On3’s Pete Nakos, Sources are pointing towards the Seminoles to also consider Joseph from Old Dominion. He has started 20 career games and thrown for over 4,251 yards.

Colton Joseph officially hit the transfer portal on December 2, 2025, calling it a straight-up chase for a bigger stage. After the season he just had at Old Dominion, it’s easy to see why. The sophomore broke out in a big way and now has two years of playing time left. It makes him one of the hottest QB names on the market for Power Four programs.

Joseph put together a monster season, earning Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year honors while showing off legit dual-threat juice. He threw for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns. On the ground, he piled on another 1,007 rushing yards and 13 scores. One of his biggest moments came on the road at Virginia Tech, a performance that really put him on the national radar. He also opted out of ODU’s Cure Bowl matchup against South Florida to focus fully on his transfer decision.

Florida State didn’t recruit Joseph when he came out of high school in 2023, but that’s water under the bridge now. Now, there’s mutual interest between them, and the fit makes a lot of sense. Joseph is a physical runner who thrives pushing the ball upfield, which checks all the boxes for Gus Malzahn’s offense. With FSU thin and inexperienced at quarterback, he’d walk in as a proven starter who could steady things quickly.

On top of that, Joseph could serve as a perfect bridge QB for a year or two. He’ll essentially buy time for younger guys like Kevin Sperry and Jaden O’Neal to develop without being rushed. And at 6-foot-2, he brings a bit more size than Thomas Castellanos. That can really help open up throwing lanes over the middle. All signs point to Joseph being a very real option as the Seminoles look to reset at quarterback.

Anthony Colandrea isn’t getting lost

Yes, previously, it was all about Anthony Colandrea replacing Thomas Castellanos at FSU. But with Colton Joseph in the mix, things might get a little competitive. However, this situation doesn’t throw away the UNLV QB into an abyss. Tennessee’s interest in Anthony Colandrea is a cry for help, as Joey Aguilar faces the eligibility challenge. Colandrea is entering the portal after a breakout year at UNLV, where he threw for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns.

He even added to the on-ground attack, helping drive a 10‑win season and the Mountain West title game appearance. Over 32 career starts between Virginia and UNLV, he has racked up 7,542 passing yards and 49 touchdown passes. These numbers make him one of the most experienced quarterbacks available. Evaluators highlight his quick release and ability to push the ball vertically. All these traits will be very useful for Josh Heupel’s tempo-heavy spread.

Behind Aguilar, Tennessee’s depth chart trends sharply young. George MacIntyre is a newly elevated backup in 2025. 2026 will likely project MacIntyre, incoming freshman Faizon Brandon, and redshirt depth like Mason Phillips. Local coverage has already framed “portal plus youth” as the likeliest 2026 structure. So while the Vols’ Music City Bowl can be the last outing for Joey Aguilar, the presence of Anthony Colandrea in the portal makes a lot of noise.