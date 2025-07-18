Coming Off Injury, Michigan’s Blake Frazier Makes Big Promise to Solve Sherrone Moore’s Left Tackle Dilemma

Michigan won its national title just two years back in 2023 under its alum Jim Harbaugh. It was a fitting win, but not without controversy, as sign-stealing and poaching scandals overshadowed some of their victory celebrations. But when you talk about Michigan’s 1997 national title, it was truly a spectacle, as the championship became the pinnacle of Lloyd Carr’s era, and they went undefeated. In truth, there were several heroes on the team, but one of them was offensive lineman Steve Frazier, the footsteps of whom Blake Frazier, his son, is following.

Call it fate, a lucky coincidence, or a well-crafted strategy since childhood, but Blake didn’t deviate an inch from his father’s path. That led him to the offensive line. More coincidences? Even the position is similar at left tackle. The job became truly daunting with a 6’5″ and 195 lbs. frame when the media labeled him “lanky.” Still, by the time senior year rolled in at his Vandegrift High School, the frame was a different story.

Blake gained a massive 60 pounds and became one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. Cherry on top? Blake also competed in track and field and qualified for the Texas 6A regionals in shot put, where he showcased his explosiveness and raw physicality. The offers quickly came in, but everyone knew where the guy was going to land. “I guess we all knew this was coming… Go Blue,” said Blake. And sent a heartfelt message to his father.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You were my role model, and I wanted to be exactly like you in every way possible.” Yet, in his freshman season, time wasn’t easy to get by, and there was more work to do in the weight department. Sure, he did that, but in doing that, injuries plagued him, which limited him greatly.

AD

“I feel like part of getting bigger is, you know, your body kind of getting used to the size as well. So, I think part of that is, you know, there’s some injuries that come along with getting used to that size,” said Blake Frazier as he appeared on the July 18th podcast episode of ‘The Michigan Insider.’ But this year, with a 285 lb frame, Frazier is determined to solve Sherrone Moore’s left tackle problems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Champions Circle (@championscircleuofm) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The left tackle spot has been a problem for Sherrone Moore lately, with many players commanding that position, including Junior Evan Link and freshman Andrew Babalola. So, for Blake Frazier to seal his spot, he will need to be on his toes. And guess what, the guy’s ready as he dismissed the ‘heat’ of the competition and said, “that’s what you come to Michigan for.” With this verdict, a healthy and much heavier Blake seems ready to take the challenge and probably might exceed what Myles Hinton did last year. Despite the determination, the job won’t be easy.

A tough road ahead for Blake Frazier at Michigan

Last year, Myles Hinton largely played in the left tackle position as Sherrone Moore was forced to experiment with 4 QBs. This year, though, the experimentation ends with Bryce Underwood largely touted to stand behind the center. What this means is that whoever comes in will need to have a strong chemistry with the QB. And that’s where other LTs like Evan Link and Andrew Babalola come in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For instance, Link has starting experience from the 2024 season, which gives him an upper hand in understanding QB protection needs. Moreover, in spring practices, too, Link rotated at left tackle with Underwood behind the center as Link used his Bowl game experience to protect Alex Orji. Then there is Andrew Babalola, the five-star, highly talented freshman.

Many analysts already tout Babalola as “college-ready,” with the tackle impressing Rayshaun Benny in handling pressure. Babalola’s physique at 6’6″ and 305 lbs also makes him more physically imposing than Blake Frazier. Though he would still need to spend one season to channel that ‘raw physicality’ effectively into the offense. All in all, the completion wouldn’t be easy for Blake, but what matters is that he is ready to face it, right?