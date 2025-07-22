Commissioner Tony Petitti Pressed to Speak on Overlooked Topic as He Wants to Free Michigan

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti recently made headlines for something that hasn’t exactly dominated headlines. According to ESPN’s Dan Wetzel, Petitti sent a letter to the NCAA Committee on Infractions recommending that Michigan receive no further penalties stemming from the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal. It was a move that signaled Petitti wants to put the Harbaugh saga in the rearview mirror. But as that letter quietly circulated, a louder, more complicated debate is heading straight for him—front and center at B1G Media Days in Las Vegas.

Wetzel isn’t tiptoeing around what he wants to hear. “I prefer Tony Petitti talk more,” he said on the McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning podcast. “So tomorrow out in Vegas when they do the Big Ten media day, [it] will be one of the rare times that he’s going to step forward and obviously he’ll have prepared remarks.” That rare visibility from Tony Petitti is precisely why this moment matters. The Big Ten’s direction on playoff structure, automatic bids, and scheduling models is not just a logistical shift—it’s a potential sea change for the entire sport. Wetzel framed it simply but sharply.

“These decisions mean a great deal to all of us, not just as customers, but… this is kind of a lot of people’s life, right? So when you’re moving around a playoff or you’re deciding how many games are getting played or NIL or anything, you’re impacting not all of us, just like, well, this is where I spend my money, but this is our passion. This is what we do,” Wetzel said. He views the role of commissioner less like a CEO and more like a steward of a national trust and Tony Petitti, in his eyes, has been too quiet for too long. That leaves the big issue, the postseason structure.

Under the proposed Big Ten model, the top four conference champions would receive automatic bids and top-four seeds, with a third-vs-sixth place conference game deciding one of those berths. “When you can go into a league the way he wants to set up these systems with, you know, four automatic bids and then have a conference play-in basically—the third seed play the sixth seed for one of those automatic bids—when you’re entering a season and saying all I have to do is make it to sixth place in my conference… that’s a dramatic change,” Wetzel said. He’s not exaggerating. A 6-3 conference team could now be within reach of a playoff spot—a reality that would’ve felt absurd five years ago in a sport where margin for error defined greatness.

What’s more, Tony Petitti is pushing for this system while nearly every other commissioner has aligned with the SEC’s Greg Sankey and the so-called “5+11” model. “Jim Phillips at the ACC will speak this week, but he’s been very clear. He’s basically on Sankey’s side. Brett Yormark at the Big 12 is on Sankey’s side. So it’s what Petitti says will carry a lot of weight tomorrow—be very significant,” said the analyst. The idea is that the top five conference champs get automatic bids, and the next 11 spots go to the best remaining teams. It protects quality and preserves competitiveness. So if Sankey’s model has majority support and the SEC is willing to keep things if they don’t get consensus, what exactly is Petitti’s leverage?

“Someone’s gonna have to explain that to me,” Wetzel said. “Well, I think Sankey put that down and I think it’s the right move—you just say, ‘Well, until you convince us or you back down, we’ll just stay at 12.’” It’s hardball, SEC-style. And it’s smart. Sankey knows expansion without unity weakens the product.“I wrote a column last week on ESPN… we were talking about going to 16 before we had even held a 12-team playoff,” Wetzel added. “Let’s see what’s good, what’s not, what needs improvement. Maybe it’s perfect, maybe it’s not… but what’s the rush to jump to 16 when we’ve now had one season?”

He points to one key fix already made: seeding. “They’ve already changed the automatic bid—the conference champions getting the third and fourth seed, right? Automatically. And I think that’s a tweak that makes a lot of sense. It unbalanced the playoff and hurt teams… someone like a Tennessee maybe, would have hosted a game or not had to play Ohio State the first [round].”

That tweak worked. Others didn’t. And instead of rushing into deeper waters, Wetzel wants the committee to let the 12-team playoff “cook” for a few years. “Let’s do that… and I would be in favor of Sankey pushing back. But I don’t think Petitti’s got the—he can’t really do much. He’s either got to convince these other guys or he’s got to back down right now.” In Vegas, Tony Petitti’s quiet style won’t be enough. Not when his playoff vision could alter the DNA of the sport.

Tony Petitti’s quiet Michigan gamble

Turns out, Tony Petitti didn’t just make headlines at Big Ten Media Days. According to sources close to the situation, Petitti’s defense of Michigan was read aloud during the June 6–7 Committee on Infractions hearing. In that letter, the Big Ten commissioner essentially planted a flag in the turf, arguing Michigan’s tab was paid in full. “The three-game suspension served by Jim Harbaugh was enough, and that no further penalties should be enforced,” Petitti wrote.

That’s a bold position, especially considering Harbaugh’s trio of missed games—@Penn State, @Maryland, and the rivalry-tilted showdown against Ohio State in Ann Arbor. And what did Michigan do in his absence? Just kept the train rolling, winning all three, capturing the Big Ten title, and steamrolling its way to a national championship. No head coach? No problem. Still, silence reigns from Indianapolis.

The NCAA, an institution more fossil than fire these days, hasn’t hinted at what’s next. The leaked Notice of Allegations didn’t mince words—it was stern, sharp, and full of condemnation. But what does that even mean in an era where the NCAA wields power like a paper sword? Petitti’s stance might surprise some given how swiftly he lowered the hammer last fall. Maybe it’s not a change of heart—but a calculated bet. Either way, guessing the NCAA’s next move is like predicting Michigan weather in April.