Compliments Pour in as Ex-Virginia Tech QB Michael Vick Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

After 25 years of trials and tribulations, Michael Vick is finally walking into the College Football Hall of Fame. He’s part of the legendary 2025 class, as the big induction ceremony took place earlier today. The college football fans are flooding social media with praise for the legendary quarterback’s long-awaited recognition.

The College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was held at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, and it was the 67th National Football Foundation that hosted it on December 9. A new class of 22 players and coaches was officially added to the HOF list. Big names like Urban Meyer, Michael Strahan, Nick Saban, and Alex Mack joined in for the dinner.

It was a big moment for the Atlanta Falcons as both of their legendary stars, Michael Vick and center Alex Mack, got inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Both of them were already on the list of NFF since January, and now they are officially inducted. It’s a huge milestone for Michael Vick, who only spent two seasons at Virginia Tech from 1999 to 2000, but he turned the Hokies into a national powerhouse.

He went 10-0 as a redshirt freshman in 1999, helping the Hokies to finish 11-0 and reach the championship game. In the same game, he threw for 225 yards with a touchdown and rushed 23 times for 97 yards with another score. Vick’s 9.3 yards per play and 12.1 yards per attempt during the 1999 season are among the school records he still holds at Virginia Tech.

“I just stayed true to who I was as a player, Vick said during the HOF Induction press conference. “I knew that running the football and passing the football wasn’t ideal at certain times. But why not be a trend setter? Why not do it your way?”

After college, he joined the Falcons as the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. Then he became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 1000 yards in a single season in 2006. Then he helped Atlanta become the first team in NFL history to beat the Green Bay Packers in a playoff game at their home stadium. With that, he finished his Falcons career with 11,505 passing and 3,859 rushing yards, which puts him among the top in team history.

His time in Atlanta finished with a 38-28-1 record and a trip to the NFC Championship game after the 2004 season. But the journey to the Hall of Fame wasn’t that straightforward. Michael Vick’s fate turned back and forth in 2007.

Vick got suspended after his involvement in running a dogfighting operation called Bad Newz Kennels with friends Tony Taylor, Purnell Peace, and Quanis Phillips. Reports stated his involvement in the entire operation, because of which Vick had to serve 23 months in a minimum-security federal prison. This ended his football career. Yet he never gave up. While in prison, Vick played football to stay in shape, and after years of hardship, he got the head coach job at Norfolk State. Fans remember the hardships and the turnaround, and made sure to celebrate the QB.

Fans celebrate Michael Vick’s “deserved” milestone

Michael Vick’s career takes a massive turn as his name gets on the list of Virginia Tech’s Hall of Famers, and fans can’t get enough of it. Many fans see this as a big milestone, as Vick was the reason behind their love for football in the first place. “Favorite college football player of all time,” a fan said. His electric play style, game-changing speed, and ability to make opponents sweat are something that make fans happy for his achievements.

Across social media, Hokies full-circle fans are making one thing pretty clear: that this victory is hard-earned and clearly deserved. “Definitely deserves it 🔥🙌,” IG user added. During his two seasons at Blacksburg, the Hokies posted a 22-2 overall record, losing only one conference game and one national title game in 1999. So, it’s pretty evident why he is in the HOF.

Some fans grew up watching Michael Vick, which makes it a full-circle moment for them. “Favorite player EVER! 🙌❤️,” a fan said. And now that he is trying to make his second stint at football a success through coaching, this honor is a massive push. Another fan expressed their happiness but also showed regret towards Michael Vick’s missed opportunity of winning the Heisman in the year 1999.

“Robbed of Heisman in 1999,” a fan said. He finished third in the voting despite having a remarkable year, where he led the Hokies to their first and only national championship game appearance. Even this fan resonates the same emotion and said, “One of the greatest football players at every level.” With this recognition now, let’s wait and see how next season turns out for Michael Vick and the Spartans.