Concerns Mount for Kalen DeBoer After Big Alabama Update

The fallout from Alabama’s stunning loss to Indiana is far from over, and now it’s threatening to gut Kalen DeBoer’s offense. While key players have stayed put, a mass exodus from the transfer portal has suddenly hit a critical offensive position, leaving the depth chart dangerously thin

On Sunday, senior Rico Scott entered the portal, leaving a mere five receivers on the offensive unit. That includes Isaiah Horton, Ryan Williams, Lotzeir Brooks, Derek Meadows, and incoming freshman Cederian Morgan. However, Horton may decide to test the NFL draft, and that may put the position group in a crisis, especially when you consider that Morgan would need time to adapt to life as a college football wide receiver.

“I just want to continue to take this moment in, and I’ll deal with that later, man,” Isaiah Horton shared after the Rose Bowl when asked about his future. “Go ahead and be with my family… Send my guys off, my seniors off, and just love on them real quick; I’ll think about that later.”

That scenario would cause serious damage to the WR depth for Kalen DeBoer. It was one of the units that was touted as among the nation’s best before the start of the 2025 season. We even saw evidence of that in Alabama’s run after their loss to Florida State. It also helped that Ty Simpson was repeatedly producing quality performances and distributing the ball to the wide array of weapons at his disposal.

But the offense got found out in the second half as Alabama became one-dimensional due to a struggling run game. Despite having the likes of Germie Bernard, Ryan Williams, and Isaiah Horton, the Tide struggled even against hapless Auburn and LSU. The less said, the better about Georgia and Indiana.

After the Rose Bowl loss, four wide receivers parted ways with the program. While Germie Bernard declared for the draft, Cole Adams, Jalen Hale, and Jaylen Mbakwe decided to look for greener pastures.

Staring down at his depleted ranks, Alabama is moving fast, replenishing the talent through the portal. And they have their eyes set on Auburn’s star wide receiver Cam Coleman.

Alabama sets its sights on Cam Coleman

Cam Coleman made headlines when he caught a ridiculous one-handed catch in the end zone, becoming an overnight sensation. Celebrating his efforts, he was bestowed the On3 True Freshman All-America and SEC All-Freshman team awards after the season.

Now, completing his season with five touchdowns on 56 receptions (708 yards), Cam is looking for greener pastures. Alabama is more than eager to land him at Tuscaloosa from in-state rivals, Auburn. He will reportedly drop by the campus on Wednesday to gauge his future with the Crimson Tide.

“We also need guys that can make the catches and be a threat in the passing game,” Coach DeBoer shared on his 2026 season plans. Coleman looks like a good option to further solidify the WR room.

The only hurdle that can stop the program from acquiring the WR is its NIL budget. Coleman has repeatedly rejected a high sum from Auburn to return next year. Will the Tide be able to match it?