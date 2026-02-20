Condolences Flood In as Florida & USF Communities Lose College Football Reporter to Cancer

Even as cancer took over, veteran journalist Joey Knight chose not to let it take the work that defined him. Over the past year, while undergoing treatment, he continued to show up at Florida Gators and USF press conferences doing what he had done for decades: listening and telling his stories. But on February 20, 2026, the man who spent decades telling the stories of first basemen and first responders closed his own final chapter. The news was confirmed by Florida Gators senior writer Scott Carter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Joey Knight’s family posted on FB that he passed away this morning [February 20],” The Gators writer, Scott Carter, wrote on X. “JK covered #Gators, USF, Bucs and much more in his time at the Tampa Tribune and Tampa Bay Times. He was a regular at UF pressers and games this past season amidst a cancer battle. RIP to a good soul. @TBTimes_Bulls”

ADVERTISEMENT

Joey was a Troy University alum who did his bachelor’s degree in journalism there from 1986 to 1990. He worked as a sports journalist, primarily covering college sports for the USF Times Publishing Co., Tampa Bay Times, since July 2006, for almost two decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Knight was proud of being a Floridian and was passionate about sports, creative writing, and storytelling since his high school days. He was one of the close reporters associated with the schools in South Florida who attended pressers and games more regularly, even during his cancer battle this past season.

“I’m a fourth-generation Floridian born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, which makes me somewhat of a demographic outlier,” Joey Knight highlighted through his reporter profile at the Tampa Bay Times. “My family arrived in Zephyrhills before McDonald’s, and I’ve resided there most of my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

When I was a grade-schooler, my passions were sports and creative writing, in that order. Today I’m an old-schooler (don’t be dissing on ’80s hard rock), and that order has been flipped. I love telling stories, be they about first basemen or first responders. These days, I cover the Bucs, but I’ll dabble in other stuff (Colleges, Rays, Gasparilla Distance Classic, etc.)”

His sudden passing quickly sparked an emotional wave across college athletics personnel, journalists, and colleagues as they shared heartfelt tributes, remembering their memories of Knight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida Sports Community paid tribute to Joey Knight

USF associate AD Brian Siegrist paid one of the most heartfelt tributes, highlighting his personality & passion, saying, “Joey Knight was a big part of the fabric of our Tampa Bay & USF community. Talented, diligent, a consummate pro, he was always up to tell a great story, cover a unique angle & express his take…& talk 80’s rock. He will be greatly missed. Prayers to his family. RIP, my friend.”

ADVERTISEMENT

West Virginia senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett highlighted how Knight’s reputation extended beyond local boundaries, earning massive respect from coaches and staff, “A staple in the Tampa community—always did a great job. Extending thoughts and prayers to his family & loved ones.”

Lead journalist & HOF voter Anwar Richardson cited Joey as his mentor and shared his memories of him during the early stage of his career. “Joey was my first mentor in this business. Our relationship began at The Tampa Tribune in 1994. I remember holding an umbrella over us at a rainy high school football game in Bartow while he taught me how to keep a box score with a printed sheet, pencil and clipboard. He mentored me through games across Polk County until I was ready to cover them on my own. We even reminisced about those early days a few months ago in Gainesville when Texas played Florida. I’ll always be grateful for how he helped launch my career. Rest in peace, Joey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On3 and Rivals insider & HOF voter Kelly Quinlan shared his condolences for his late friend, writing, “It is a very sad morning. My friend Joey Knight from the Tampa Bay Times passed away. He was a very talented writer and reporter, but he was a better person. He bravely fought cancer the last few years and kept working throughout that battle. RIP my friend.”

It is a testament to how Joey Knight lived his life to see such a long list of colleagues sharing their memories of him with RIP messages and prayers for his family.