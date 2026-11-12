Condolences Pour In For Kirk Herbstreit After Sad Personal Life Update

Kirk Herbstreit marked two years since losing his beloved golden retriever, Ben, sharing a heartfelt personal update with fans on November 7. For many years, Ben traveled to dozens of college campuses alongside the ESPN analyst, becoming a cherished fixture on College GameDay. Herbstreit’s emotional Instagram tribute quickly sparked a wave of condolences from viewers and fellow broadcasters who still miss the familiar golden retriever.

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“2 years ago today, we lost our beloved Ben. He spread his love across the country, and so many of you welcomed him into your lives. We miss him every day and are so appreciative of his spirit that blessed so many lives for the 10 years he was alive. Love you, Benny,” Kirk Herbstreit wrote on Instagram.

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Imago Credits: Instagram

The analyst shared the message on November 7, marking two years since Ben passed away from cancer on November 7, 2024. He also thanked the fans who had welcomed the dog into their lives through his College GameDay travels. The post brought back plenty of memories, and supporters soon filled the comments with messages for the Herbstreit family.

Ben was a familiar presence during Herbstreit’s football travels. As College GameDay moved from one campus to another, viewers often spotted the golden retriever alongside the ESPN analyst. Over time, he became a recognizable part of those weekends for many fans.

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Several supporters shared their memories under the anniversary post. One fan simply wrote, “OG baby Ben,” while another remembered the kind of companion he was, commenting, “Ben was the best!! Such an incredible dog.”

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The anniversary also brought messages from familiar faces in sports broadcasting, including Charissa Thompson. Other fans expressed surprise at how quickly the two years had passed.

“How has it been two years already 😢 You are dearly missed, Ben,” one supporter wrote.

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Some also mentioned Peter, the golden retriever who now accompanies Herbstreit on his travels. One fan reflected on the joy dogs can bring and how Peter is carrying on the connection Ben built with viewers.

“All dogs are amazing, but leave it to a golden to unify and spread joy like no other! peter continues ben’s legacy.”

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Another supporter kept their tribute short, writing, “The best BOY!” A different message also remembered Cooper, another beloved pet, with the fan commenting, “Know he’s having a blast in heaven with Coop.”

Moments like these show why pets on sports broadcasts resonate so deeply with audiences. Seeing an animal on the sidelines humanizes high-profile analysts, turning a simple broadcast appearance into a genuine emotional bond that stays with fans long after the game ends.

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Ben’s passing was not the only difficult experience the Herbstreit family faced in 2024. His wife, Alison, was diagnosed with breast cancer that year. Herbstreit has also spoken publicly about surviving a pulmonary embolism, another serious health challenge.

Despite those personal difficulties, he has continued with his busy broadcasting schedule, covering college football and traveling across the country for ESPN. He also regularly shares updates and thoughts on social media.

Earlier in November, Herbstreit congratulated Florida State on hiring Jeff Purinton as its new athletic director, sharing his confidence in Purinton’s understanding of the Seminoles’ culture. He also posted a Veterans Day message on X, thanking members of the United States Armed Forces for their service.

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Today, Kirk’s golden retriever, Peter, joins him on the road during the busy football season. Even with a packed broadcasting schedule, Herbstreit’s November 7 tribute showed that Ben’s memory remains close to his family and the fans who followed their journey.