Condolences Pour in From Laura Rutledge, Ryan Clark & Mina Kimes After NBC Broadcaster’s Sudden Death

Notre Dame fans were supposed to hear Dan Hicks’ voice again this Saturday. As the Fighting Irish prepare to host Boston College on November 14, Hicks was expected to return to the NBC booth to call another game for a program he had been covering since 2011, albeit with a few gaps. By 2026, Hicks was still very much active in the profession.

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In September, he spoke about preparing for his 35th season at NBC Sports, with no public indication that he was facing a serious health issue. He had also called Stanford’s game against Notre Dame in October… but that turned out to be an assignment that would be his last.

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Longtime NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks died on Wednesday, November 11, at 64, following an acute illness. His wife, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, announced his death on Thursday, November 12, through her Instagram account. In a statement Storm shared:

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness. He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable,” Storm posted on Instagram.

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Hicks was 64, and his death prompted tributes from NBC Sports and members of the wider broadcasting community.

Sports Personalities Extend Support to Hannah Storm

Storm’s Instagram announcement also drew emotional responses from colleagues and members of the sports media community, with several people sharing messages of sympathy under her post.

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“Oh my God. I’m so sorry Hannah. We all loved Dan. I’m heartbroken for you and the girls. May he rest in peace.” The comment shows the sadness surrounding Hicks’ passing while acknowledging the loss felt by Storm and her three daughters.

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“I’m so sorry Hannah. Thinking of you and your family.” ESPN analyst Mina Kimes shared her condolences with Storm, offering support to her and her family following Hicks’ sudden passing.

“Hannah, I’m so so sorry ❤️ Praying for you and sending you guys so much love ❤️” Another heartfelt message conveyed sympathy while sending love and prayers to Storm and her daughters.

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“I’m so sorry Hannah!! Praying for you guys” ESPN analyst Ryan Clark also expressed his sympathy, keeping his message focused on Storm and her family during the difficult time.

“So heartbroken. Dan was one of the greatest humans I’ve ever encountered. Sending so much love to @espnhannahstorm and their 3 girls.” ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge also expressed her grief over Hicks’ passing and sent love to his family.

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Dan Hicks’ Legacy at NBC Sports

After beginning his broadcasting career at CNN, Hicks moved to NBC Sports in 1992. His role in the network’s golf coverage grew over time, and he became its lead golf announcer in 2000. His assignments eventually included 27 U.S. Opens, 23 U.S. Women’s Opens and several Ryder Cups.

His broadcasting work also extended to the Olympic Games, where he called swimming alongside analyst Rowdy Gaines. Their coverage included Michael Phelps’ historic eight-gold-medal performance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and Katie Ledecky’s achievements across four Olympic Games.

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NBC Sports executives Rick Cordella, Sam Flood and Molly Solomon also released a statement following Hicks’ death. They described him as an extraordinary colleague, friend and person, while highlighting his ability to elevate major sporting moments through his commentary.

NBC Sports also highlighted what made Hicks stand out beyond his assignments. His knowledge, enthusiasm, style and humor helped him become the signature voice of the network’s golf coverage for 26 years.

The executives also remembered how he welcomed teammates with jokes, encouragement and kindness, showing the regard he earned behind the scenes.

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Hicks was also in his seventh season calling Notre Dame football games. He had returned to the assignment in 2024 after previously covering the team from 2013 to 2016. He was scheduled to call Notre Dame’s November 14 matchup against Boston College, making his sudden passing an especially difficult loss for the network’s upcoming coverage.

With more than three decades at NBC Sports, Hicks leaves behind a lasting broadcasting legacy built around some of the biggest moments in sports.

As his family, colleagues and viewers mourn his loss, members of the sports media community have also shared messages of sympathy and support for Storm under her Instagram announcement.

As NBC Sports prepares for its upcoming golf and Notre Dame broadcasts, Hicks’ absence will be difficult to overlook. How the network moves forward without one of its most familiar voices will mark a new chapter for the coverage he helped shape.