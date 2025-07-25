Congratulations Pour for Former LSU Athlete Who Fought Brain Tumor After Personal Life Update

Why do we watch football? Is it because of the thrill and the intensity of the competition? Or sports like football strike a human nerve in us, something which reminds us that no matter what happens, there’s always light at the end of the tunnel. While the thrill and competition part is mostly true. However, it is those underdog stories, tales of finding one’s calling despite all odds, and stories of resilience that make the sport unique. One such story is of a former LSU athlete who battled cancer and is now celebrating a crucial juncture in his life.

Coming from West Jefferson High, Louisiana, Greg Brooks Jr. excelled as a two-way player, playing as a wide receiver and cornerback. In just his senior year, Brooks Jr. registered 52 tackles and received 450 yards. Moreover, the guy was a lethal combination as he ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.5 seconds. So, on the back of these performances and his showing in the 7-on-7 league, he joined Arkansas. And his time at Arkansas was quite illustrious, too, as he registered 39 tackles each in 2020 and 2021. From there, he moved on to Brian Kelly’s camp and totaled 63 tackles in just his first season in 2022. But in 2023, a tragedy occurred.

After his performances in the 2022 season, Greg Brooks Jr was named as LSU’s team captain and was destined for great things in the season. However, having played just two games in the 2023 season, Brooks Jr was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. Brooks then had to undergo surgery to remove the tumor and has been recovering since, with doctors in February this year declaring him “cancer free.” Followed by his great news of recovery, he has made another special announcement.

The former LSU safety, Greg Brooks Jr, has now announced his engagement with his girlfriend, Kurstin Elysse, as he shared the news on his IG account. “The Best Moment Of My Life. 💍 Can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together, and continue breaking The Knob TOGETHER! I Love You,” wrote Brooks as he shared a heartfelt picture of himself kneeling down to propose to Kurstin.

View this post on Instagram

The recovery for Greg Brooks Jr. hasn’t been easy, as it was reported that he couldn’t walk and used a wheelchair. Moreover, he also had to learn how to read, write, and speak again after undergoing rehabilitation, showing the level of progress the player has made. But now that he has announced his engagement, tributes are pouring in for him.

Tributes pour in for Greg Brooks Jr. from prominent personalities

After Brooks Jr. was diagnosed with cancer, it was alleged by his father, as he appeared on Good Morning America with Michael Strahan, of negligence from LSU and Brian Kelly. Brooks’ father, Greg Brooks Sr, alleged that Brian Kelly hadn’t talked to his son or his family ever since the diagnosis. “Brian Kelly. My son almost lost his life. Coach, where were you? Forget about football. Pick up the phone and say you love the kid, man,” said Greg Brooks Sr. As for Michael Strahan, he has come out with a message for Greg Brooks Jr.

“Congratulations, my guy!!!🙏🏾❤️”, wrote Michael Strahan on Brooks Jr’s post. Not just Strahan, Brooks Jr also got a special message from Jayden Daniel, who commented with a simple, “❤️,” on Brooks Jr’s post. Although the relationship between Brooks Sr. and LSU seems to be tense, as Brooks’ family has filed a lawsuit against LSU and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, alleging negligence. Still, Brooks Jr. has received congratulatory messages from his teammates.

The LSU Tigers linebacker, Whit Weeks, who totaled 120 tackles last year, also congratulated Brooks Jr and wrote, “Congrats bro!!” Apart from Weeks, linebacker Princeton Malbrue came up with his compliments for Brooks Jr and wrote, “Congrats brotha 🙏🏾🤞🏾❤️‍🔥.” Brooks Jr’s girlfriend has been a constant pillar of support for the player as he recalled how she stood by him during his journey in battling cancer.

“My girlfriend helped me out a whole lot. There are some days I can’t get up and don’t want to do anything. I want to stay my b–t in the bed all day, don’t move, nothing. And she helps me get up and helps me a lot every single day,” said Brooks Jr as he appeared on ‘The Pivot’ podcast. Brooks and his girlfriend’s journey is truly a testament to the love she had for her boyfriend, and now that both are celebrating their engagement. It’s truly unworldly to imagine the role she must have played in Brooks Jr’s recovery.

LSU Tigers wide receiver, Zavion Thomas, pointed to that very aspect of their journey and wrote, “Make a grown man cry ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” It’s truly incredible to imagine the path that Brooks Jr. and his girlfriend have taken together. And now that they have made it official, we hope that the duo gets all the happiness in the world.