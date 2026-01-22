Congratulations Pour In After Alabama QB Makes Huge Career Announcement

The future of Alabama is bright. Even before setting foot in Tuscaloosa, the Tide’s 2027 QB commit is lighting it up in high school. Trent Seaborn won a prestigious in-state award that he had missed out on last year.

The Alabama Sportswriters Association announced the Thompson High School quarterback as the winner of the Class 7A Back of the Year Award on January 20 at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel. It was Seaborn’s second straight nomination and first title, along with his future Bama teammate RB Ezavier Crowell, who won the Mr. Football Award.

“So honored to be included among these incredible Alabama players today and grateful to be awarded 7A Back of the Year,” Trent Seaborn wrote on X, sharing the pictures with the award. “Congrats to my future @AlabamaFTBL teammate @EzavierCrowell for winning Mr. Football! All Glory to God. Thank you, Lord Jesus!”

The award is a result of his incredible junior season run with Thompson High School, hauling 3,689 passing yards with a 72% completion rate for 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and adding five rushing touchdowns. He led his school to its third state championship in his four postseasons as a starter, which earned him his third All-American honor.

“It’s a blessing,” Seaborn said after receiving his award. “This is a very big award. But I don’t take it as an individual award. I take it as a team award. The reason I won this is because of my teammates and coaches. They’re the ones who help me every year to accomplish all these yards, touchdowns, and eventually winning state championships. Because winning the state is always our biggest goal. And we were able to accomplish that again this year. So, I’m super proud of the guys around me, and they’re the reason why I’m holding this trophy.”

Trent Seaborn earned the Class 7A Player of the Year award over Central-Phenix City RB Jayshaun Woodhouse and Carver-Montgomery WR Zion Crumpton. He became the seventh player in school history to receive this award. Last year, he was named a finalist for the award but lost to his Thompson safety, Anquon Fegans.

Seeing Seaborn win his first top skill player award in the classification, fans turned to the comment section to celebrate.

Alabama fans celebrated Trent Seaborn’s award

As soon as Trent Seaborn shared his new achievement, Alabama fans hijacked the comment section with overwhelming love and excitement to see him in Crimson. Most fans were excited to see both Seaborn and Ezavier Crowell in Tuscaloosa. One fan wrote, “Congratulations to both of you!!! Roll Tide Roll!!!” while the other fan wrote, “Congratulations! Welcome to Bama.”

Seaborn is currently a four-star player as per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s the 14th-best player in his class at his position and the 7th-best in Alabama. Although he received offers from Clemson, Miami, Auburn, and South Carolina, he committed to Alabama on October 20 last year.

Another fan, who saw the Bama’s promising future in them, wrote, “Great things are in store for you guys at Bama!” A fan who admired Seaborn and Crowell’s brotherhood wrote, “The Tide continues being family/home to elite great men/athletes. It’s a culture thing!” and the other fan wrote, “Love it!”

Another die-hard Alabama fan, who met Trent in Tuscaloosa just a week ago before the ceremony, felt proud of him, writing, “It was a pleasure meeting you in Tuscaloosa a few weeks ago, and I look forward to seeing you in Crimson. Congratulations to you and Ezavier—you’re going to be outstanding!”