Congratulations Pour In as Cancer Survivor Texas A&M Athlete Shares Personal News

Back in May, he faced the fight of his life with his last chemo treatment. Today, the Texas A&M freshman is back stronger and ready to prove that nothing, not even cancer, can break his drive. And while fans are pouring out love and support on this journey, the courage behind the hospital visits and sleepless nights is impossible to ignore.

“Officially 8 months Cancer Free today!”, Gravy Evans, the No. 1 long snapper in the 2025 class, wrote on X.

From his days at Bellaire Episcopal High School to now joining Texas A&M, Evans’ journey has been nothing short of inspiring. He’s a fighter who’s battled through something far bigger than any on-field opponent. During high school, Evans led Episcopal to District titles in 2022 and 2023, culminating in a 9-1 season and a Southwest Prep 4A title. But beyond the wins and the stats, it’s the mental toughness that sets him apart.

“I love competing, and I have a strong passion for it,” Evans said in an interview. “Also, l am extremely calm under pressure. If anything, pressure brings out the best in me.”

That same mentality carried him through countless doctor visits, proving that the resilience he brings to the football field is the same resilience that helped him conquer cancer.

“Today, I completed my last chemotherapy treatment and am blessed to say that I have conquered cancer,” Evans wrote on IG back in May 2025. “The Lord has helped me through this difficult time and we have come out on the other side victorious. This has definitely been the hardest journey I have had to take in my entire life. Going into this, I had doubts, fear, and was really anxious on how this would affect me mentally and physically. But, fear is a choice, and I chose not to fear Cancer.

“Throughout the tough treatments, the times where I had no optimism, and the numerous amount of bumps in the road, God’s love for me never failed. I cannot thank the doctors and nurses at Texas Children’s and MD Anderson enough for their immense amount of help. Also, if it werent for the numerous amount of prayers, support from friends and family, and encouragement, I wouldn’t be in the situation I am now in. It feels great to say now that I HAVE BEAT THE HELL OUT OF CANCER💪”

