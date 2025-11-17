Congratulations Pour In as Former Michigan QB & Partner Celebrate Personal Milestone

Whether it’s providing college football insights or sharing a glimpse of his personal updates, David Cone lets fans have access to his life. The former Michigan quarterback, who’s now a co-host on the “Crain and Company” podcast, shared his personal milestone with his partner, Darbi Lou Todd.

David Cone, who’s known for his towering presence on the field as the Wolverines’ backup QB (2006 to 2009) and his thoughtful insights behind the mic, took to X to celebrate his sixth wedding anniversary with his love, Darbi Lou Todd. Cone wrote, “Six years ago today! Happy anniversary to the best wife I could ever ask for,” with a wedding picture.

Darbi Lou Todd Cone also shared a touching anniversary note on X: “Six years of loving you has been the greatest gift. Happy anniversary to my rock, I love you!” with a picture of their wedding and their most recent picture with their kids—a boy and two girls.

The Cone family is one of the biggest Michigan Wolverines fans, and they never miss a single Michigan game. To make their wedding anniversary filled with things they love, Darbi Lou gifted a photo frame of Michigan Stadium. David Cone shared it on X, writing, “@darbiloutcone got me a top-tier anniversary gift.”

Their journey began with an engagement party on June 18, 2019, in Statesboro, and they officially tied the knot months later, on November 16, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Since then, Mr. & Mrs. Cone have never failed to share their journey with the fans, and they’re one of the favorite couples to a lot of college football fans.

The Cones’ act of cherishing their personal milestone for the public spread across college football circles, drawing heartwarming wishes from fans and friends.

Fans pour congratulations to David Cone & his wife

As fans adore their togetherness, they filled the comment section with “Happy Anniversary” wishes. A longtime fan wrote, “Congrats, David. She was probably thinking, “I can’t believe I married a guy that can literally touch heaven,” because you’re really tall lol.” You can see the height difference in the picture David posted. However, if you are 6’6”, a lot of people will look shorter when they stand next to you.

A fan, who knew that Cone never misses a Michigan game, wrote, “I’m assuming you all got married on a bye week for Michigan. But in all honesty, Happy Anniversary to you both.” One fan, who also has the same wedding date as the Cones, commented, “Amazing! Us too! Congrats, anniversary twins!” Another wrote, “Congratulations, David. I always enjoy watching you on Crain and Co.”

Some fans complimented the Cones’ family writing, “Beautiful family,” “Such a beautiful family. Congratulations!”, “Happy anniversary Cones!!!” One fan who met them in person wished them, “Getting to meet and speak with you both has been an honor. Happy Anniversary and many more!” One fan complimented them with a one-word message, “Stud”. Between this, an Ohio State Buckeyes fan wrote, “I can’t like that, but happy anniversary.”