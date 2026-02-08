Congratulations Pour In as Former Nebraska Football Captain Announces Birth of Son

One year after happily marrying the love of his life, a former Nebraska captain came out with a personal update. Mohamed Barry added a little one to his family, announcing the birth of his son to the fans. Barry introduced his son to the public in the Cornhuskers style, as fans occupied the comment section, sending their wishes to the ex-college football player.

Mohamed Barry and his wife, Madison Barry, welcomed their son, Malcolm James Barry, to the world on February 3, 2026, at 2:32 pm. The Huskers linebacker shared the picture of his son with the public for the first time, with Malcolm wearing a Nebraska winter cap. Barry shared the post with the caption, writing that his son had already made his decision to join the Cornhuskers.

“Welcome, my son, Malcolm James Barry! It appears that he has already made his decision,” Mo Barry shared on X.

Malcolm is the second child of Mohamed and Madison, as they already welcomed their daughter Mia years before they got married, whom the Nebraska LB cites as ‘his greatest blessing.’

Mohammad Barry forged a pretty stellar career during his time as a linebacker for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. From 2015 to 2019, after redshirting his freshman year, Barry went on to emerge as a defensive force. 2018 was the year he made his mark, ranking second in the Big Ten and becoming the defensive MVP. He could have gone on to play in the NFL, but Barry wrapped up his impressive college football career in 2019, deciding to take a regular job and cater to his family.

Mohamed and Madison, who have known each other since their college days, first met at a Huskers game day celebration and have been inseparable since then. They took a major step last February, getting married and taking their love life to a new height. Their wedding took place in the traditional Muslim Nikah ceremony of signing their marriage license the night before their wedding day.

As they now become a family of four, Nebraska took over Barry’s comment section, pouring love and wishes to the Cornhuskers LB’s family.

Nebraska fans poured wishes to Mohamed Barry

Mohamed Barry’s heartwarming update on his son’s birth soon turned into a celebration across social media. Fans poured overwhelming love and wishes to Barry’s growing family in their own style.

Most of the fans wished Mohamed congratulations, with some reflecting with genuine emotion and loyalty to the program, with “Go Big Red!” chants for the newborn. “Congrats to you all. Precious little man,” “Welcome to the World, Big Boy,” “Congratulations to you and your wife,” “Oh my gosh, he is just precious. Congratulations!”

Some fans predicted his collegiate career to be at Nebraska, and some believe that he could carry his father’s legacy, becoming a “future Blackshirt”, “Welcome to the LB room!” Another called Malcolm an all-star, saying, “Hey now, that’s an all-star @Huskers. Congrats and blessings.”

One fan, who’s fully indulged in the NIL era, wanted the Huskers to offer Malcom an early NIL deal. “Nebraska should be paying him some NIL money! Beautiful baby boy!” On the other hand, another fan asked Malcolm to get ready for the workout session, “Congrats!! Workouts start tomorrow!”

One fan endorsed his decision-making skills: “Congrats!! Excellent decision-making skills already,” while the other wondered, “That hat was on before he was born.” Another fan commented that his daughter, of Malcolm’s age, also joined the Huskers. “Congratulations! The same age my daughter became a Husker.” One fan said to Mohamed, “Congratulations, Mo. Being a father is the best thing you will do.”