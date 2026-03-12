Congratulations Pour In as Georgia Legend Announces Wife Cancer-Free 1 Year After Surgery

Some battles aren’t fought on the field but are ultimately won in life. A former Georgia standout, a three-time All-American, now wins one with his wife’s battle with brain cancer. On Thursday, one year after her surgery, Georgia legend David Pollack shared the wonderful news on X.

“Some of Lindsey’s first steps after surgery last spring,” wrote Pollack, sharing a video clip featuring his wife, Lindsey, fully healthy. “We’re a year into a battle that wasn’t always pretty and sometimes really scary. But we are thankful to be cancer-free. We are thankful for Heavenly grace. All glory to God for being with us every step of the way.”

The family’s ordeal began last March when David revealed his wife’s diagnosis, and just two days later, Lindsey underwent a complex, six-hour brain surgery. The very next day, a hopeful sign emerged as Pollack shared a video of her initial recovery. The caption read, “My Babydoll’s morning after a 6+ hour surgery. I mean ain’t God good?”

In the video, Lindsey Pollack was bandaged, but still, amid the fear and uncertainty, a powerful moment gave the family a sense of hope. Shortly after Lindsey’s surgery, David Pollack recalled the emotional scene, noting the spirit of her favorite worship song, Goodness of God. For Pollack, it was a miracle.

“I played it… and she’s sitting there praising. It was unbelievable; I was crying,” said Pollack. “Her left hand wouldn’t go up before, but in that moment it went up perfectly… she hadn’t even opened her eyes yet. The way I describe it is that the spirit would not be denied.”

Then, five weeks after her craniotomy, David reported that Lindsey was recovering at home but still faced a “high hill to climb.” Challenges included fatigue, low blood pressure, and limited movement in her left arm. Despite this, she was able to perform light workouts and minor chores.

“She’s fighting, for sure,” said the Georgia alum. “She’s swinging. That’s what we’ve got to do: keep swinging.”

After a year-long battle with cancer, Lindsey is now cancer-free. Since Pollack told the college football world about his wife’s condition, fans and the football community have stood by them with constant prayers for her healing, and now everyone joins them to celebrate the latest update.

The football community is elated for the Pollack family

Reflecting on the emotional weight of his wife’s cancer journey, David Pollack revealed that watching a loved one fight a battle beyond his control was far more difficult than enduring his own injury.

“I think the thing I’m learning… the biggest difference is that it was easier because it was me,” he said. “It’s easier when it’s you. When it’s not, it’s your spouse, it’s a lot harder. It’s a lot more difficult. I’ve learned that if I don’t strap on the armor every day, I’m going to fail.”

The hard times taught the Georgia alum a lot, but now it is a moment of happiness for the family, and fans have enhanced it with congratulations and prayers.

“Congratulations on your recovery!” wrote one fan, while another put it, writing, “Praying for Lindsey right now! The best is yet to come!”

The family and their supporters attribute Lindsey’s recovery to faith and the power of prayer. “Answered prayers, and we ain’t gonna stop prayin that it stays that way DP🙏🙏🙏,” said one fan. Another fan simply wrote, “love it!! Prayers to you and your family. God is good!”

The Pollack family’s journey has inspired many, who continue to wish them all the best.

“Praise the Father! May He keep yall and continue to heal for His glory!” wrote one fan.