Congratulations Pour in as HBCU’s Michael Vick Shares Personal Message For Daughter

On a regular day in South Florida, a quarterback sporting a jersey that reads ‘Vick’ steps onto the field. It’s a familiar last name, which has already seen several NFL glories. But this time it’s Jada Vick, NFL legend Michael Vick’s daughter. Calm, composed, and carrying that uncanny resemblance in her throwing mechanics. Jada would go on to play for years in flag football as a teenager, something her father, Michael Vick, also played owing to his daughter. The bond between the father and daughter duo has been strong ever since, and now Michael Vick has a special message for her.

“Over the years, she’d watched me play quarterback in the National Football League and seen so many highlights. She tried to emulate that. I spent a lot of time around flag football, helping her coaches coach and putting plays together,” said Michael Vick about his daughter’s flag football dominance. Over the years, the duo has shared countless moments. Right from Vick’s always being present on the sidelines for Jada’s games to supporting her broadcasting transition in 2025. And now, all of it has poured into a heartfelt message Vick sent Jada on her birthday as she turned 21.

“Happy 21st Birthday @jadavickk…so grateful we could spend today together. ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Vick on his IG account, sharing two pictures on the post. In one of them, Vick is standing with an elated Jada as they celebrate the birthday. While in another picture, a little Jada can be seen sitting as Vick can be seen playfully whispering in her ear. The moments are surely heartfelt and go on to show the unparalleled love over the years. But the love shows more visibly on the field.

Last year in July, both Jada and Michael Vick showed up at NSU to train with future flag football stars and were seen sharing several bonding moments. Apart from that, dynamic Jada also doesn’t forget her dad’s birthday. Quite recently, in June, Vick shared a heartfelt message to his daughter on his 45th birthday and thanked his family for all the love they showed. “Love was felt…. Thank you,” wrote Vick. As for now, on Jada’s birthday, wishes are pouring in for the 21-year-old after Vick’s IG post.

Congratulations are pouring in for Michael Vick’s daughter

Jada was named the starting quarterback for her high school varsity flag football team in 2017 at just 12. It was a momentous occasion for her, but expected. After all, those Vick genes had to show their quality sooner or later. “My daughter, Jada, she’s in sixth grade… she’s the high school varsity quarterback… out of about four or five other quarterbacks… she won the job, so it says a lot about what a Vick can do,” said Michael Vick then. So, after watching her games from the sidelines, Vick himself gave flag football a try.

As for now, Vick is receiving heartfelt messages for him and his daughter on his birthday. One of the users wrote, “Love brother,” while another acknowledged the importance of family despite professional commitments. “Family first,” wrote the user. Notably, Vick, now in his first season as the head coach of Norfolk State, is finding time hard at the team.

Apart from a 34-31 overtime win against Virginia State, Vick’s team has lost all the games. He is 1-6 so far in the season and would hope that the remaining four games, be favorable for him. So, finding time at such a crucial juncture for his daughter is surely commendable for the former Falcons’ QB. Hopefully, he salvages something from the season.

“Happy birthday,” wrote one user, celebrating Vick’s happy moment. While another user praised the pictures Vick shared with her daughter, “Very impressive, inspiring, picture perfect, totally awesome, happy birthday,” wrote the user. Of course, the journey the photos showcase of Vick’s life, intertwining with Jada, is heartfelt. As of now, in the broadcasting world, Jada has transitioned into commentating on flag football games.

Of course, Jada is living a life of her dreams with Vick being her father. And most of all, following her dreams both in the field and in the broadcasting world. Not just that, she also takes time off her schedule to teach young girls, flag football, as she did recently at Norfolk State. All of that speaks to the incredible life trajectory of Jada. And one user remarked in a similar note, “Too dope 🎈 life is good.”