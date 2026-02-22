Congratulations Pour In as Indiana DB Makes Major Career Announcement

Not many players can say they finished a season undefeated while winning a conference championship and a national title. Indiana’s Devan Boykin is one of the few who can. After an outstanding final season under Curt Cignetti, he announced his future for the next season, and it’s not what the Hoosiers’ faithful would have wanted.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ending weeks of speculation, Boykin announced he would declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, a move many had anticipated. Boykin shared the news in a post on X, beginning by thanking God for guiding him throughout his journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the strength and opportunity to live out this dream. Without Him, none of this would be possible.

To my family, thank you for your unconditional love, sacrifice, and constant support. You have been my foundation through every moment.”

While Curt Cignetti would have been happy to have Boykin back for another season, his departure was inevitable. Boykin spent five years in college and exhausted his NCAA eligibility. He began his career at NC State, where his performances improved each year. Over his four seasons with the Wolfpack, he recorded 117 total tackles, seven passes defended, and three interceptions for 39 yards. Boykin expressed gratitude toward NC State for helping him grow as both a player and a person in the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you to my brothers and coaches at NC State. My time there helped shape me into the man and player I am today, and I will always be proud to be part of that brotherhood.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Boykin joined Indiana in 2025 for his final season, and he delivered the best season of his career. He was a key part of the Hoosiers’ defense and stood out both on the field and in the stats. His performance against Alabama in the CFP quarterfinal was especially memorable. The redshirt senior showcased his speed and physicality. With his contributions, Indiana had one of its most dominant defensive performances of the season in a 38-3 win over the Crimson Tide. He finished the game with seven tackles, a sack, and a team-high three tackles for loss.

That performance showed that while Fernando Mendoza received much of the spotlight, other players like Boykin were just as important to Indiana’s success. The Hoosiers went on to win their first national championship and secured the Big Ten title with a dominant performance against Ohio State. Boykin ended his college career on a historic note, achieving everything possible at the team level. He leaves Indiana with unforgettable memories among Hoosier fans. So, it was only fitting that he dedicated the final part of his announcement to the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To Hoosier Nation, thank you for welcoming me with open arms and believing in me. The love and support from the entire Indiana University meant more than I can put into words. I am forever grateful I was able to finish my college career in Bloomington and help bring home a National Championship. Ending my journey as a Hoosier and a National Champion is something I will always cherish.”

His final stats for the Hoosiers were 60 total tackles, five passes defended, one sack, one forced fumble, and two interceptions. With these stats and accolades, fans showed their appreciation and support for the defensive back in the comment section.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana fans showered Devan Boykin with praise

The announcement was met with an outpouring of gratitude from the Hoosier Nation, with fans wishing him well and thanking him for his role in the championship season. “What a pleasure it was watching you play,” one fan captured the mood. “We will continue to follow you on Sundays. Thanks for everything you gave to the program.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That feeling was echoed by other fans, who expressed gratitude for his impact during his time with Cignetti’s Hoosiers. “FOREVER A HOOSIER. God bless you in all your endeavors in football and in life. You have the unending gratitude of Hoosiers everywhere,” another fan commented.

“Thank you for choosing IU and helping bring a national championship. Best of luck in the NFL,” another supporter added. “Thank you for choosing IU! Champion!” one more fan wrote.

With Boykin already invited to the NFL Combine, he will have the opportunity to impress scouts and improve his draft stock ahead of the NFL Draft. Currently, the former Hoosier is projected as a late Day 3 pick. Many analysts also see him as a potential free agent after the draft.