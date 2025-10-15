Congratulations Pour In as LSU National Champion Ties Knot With Long-Term Girlfriend

Right now in college football, Brent Venables’ misfire on Saturday night isn’t the only thing catching attention. A former LSU star made a personal play that left fans celebrating harder than a pick-six against Justin Herbert. The Texans’ All-Pro cornerback has officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend. Derek Stingley Jr. has spent the past few years lighting up QBs on the field, but he’s just as disciplined and remarkably private off the field.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

His IG remains football-centric, a quiet testament to his focus, with only rare glimpses of life with Anabella Campagna. Their September 10 anniversary post, “In this life and the next it’s always you, Happy Anniversary ❤️” – was a subtle nod to a love story many fans were rooting for.

And now, they’re ready to tie the knot. An X post reported on October 14, “Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. and longtime girlfriend Anabella Campagna have announced their engagement.” Yes, it’s official.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad



Derek Stingley’s path to NFL superstardom has been as methodical as a perfectly executed zone coverage. At LSU, he started all 25 games he played, and helped the Tigers go 20-5, including an undefeated freshman season in 2019. By the time he left for the NFL Draft after 2021, he had 73 tackles, six interceptions, and 20 passes defended.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Drafted third overall by the Texans in 2022, he started slow in his NFL career. Then came the headline-grabbing contract extension. A three-year, $90 million deal that made Derek Stingley the league’s highest-paid CB, complete with a $25 million signing bonus and $89 million guaranteed. This was respect, signaling the Texans’ belief in their homegrown talent and setting a new benchmark for elite corners alongside Pro Bowl teammate Nico Collins.

The CB credits much of his success to his close-knit support system, including his parents and girlfriend Annabelle. “A lot of people don’t have the support around me that I have. That’s a blessing, I’ll take that,” he said. Off the field, that support extends to Campagna, whose presence has been steady throughout his meteoric rise.

AD

As Derek Stingley’s engagement spread, fans took over social media to share their excitement and celebrate the cornerback’s personal success.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans celebrate Derek Stingley’s big week off the field

The Texans are coming off their bye week, preparing for Monday Night Football in Seattle against the Seahawks. It’s been a week of rest, but Derek Stingley’s personal news had fans celebrating before kickoff. “Congratulations! He still won on this weekend without even playing! ❤️🙌” one person wrote. Fans treat his engagement like a touchdown celebration.

Rare glimpses into Derek Stingley’s private life are always a hit with his followers. Another fan wrote, “These pictures are beautiful! Congratulations!!! ❤️” With his IG usually football-only, fans loved seeing the All-Pro corner’s softer, romantic side.

Some followers are simply overwhelmed witnessing the joy of the couple. “Congratulations!!!!! I’m so happy for you guys!! 😍” The excitement shows how much Derek Stingley’s fanbase cares beyond stats and highlights, celebrating milestones that make him relatable and human.

Texans fans are always mixing football with life events. “Celebrate by locking up JSN on Monday 💰,” another commented. While fans are congratulating Derek Stingley, they keep an eye on the field, reminding everyone that Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 696 receiving yards this season won’t be easy to contain.

Core supporters are proud to see their CB1 thriving personally and professionally. “That’s my CB1 🐝 congrats to the both of y’all!” Fans are claiming Derek Stingley as their own, blending loyalty with celebration, highlighting that his off-field success resonates just as much as interceptions and All-Pro honors.