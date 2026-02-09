Congratulations Pour In as Oklahoma Legend Barry Switzer Makes Personal Announcement on Super Sunday

On Super Bowl Sunday, while most people were busy watching to see whether the Patriots or the Seahawks would win, a former Dallas Cowboys coach remained focused on personal news. A three-time NCAA national title winner with Oklahoma welcomed a new family member. And he shared that news, tagging his college and NFL family.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’ll tell you ‘What’s Happening’! One of my five granddaughters just gave birth to a seven-pound, healthy fifth great-granddaughter for the old Coach on Super Bowl Sunday! @OU_Football @dallascowboys,” wrote Barry Switzer, the legendary Oklahoma head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

After nearly 28 years since his final pro game and 37 years since his last college game, he still shares his personal life updates with them. That only reflects how close he was to them. Switzer spent 16 seasons as head coach at Oklahoma from 1973 to 1988. On the flip side, he spent four years with the Dallas Cowboys.

But both places enjoyed their glory years under his guidance. Interestingly, Switzer is one of only 3 coaches in history to win both a national title and a Super Bowl, joining Pete Carroll and Jimmy Johnson. Now, it’s his time to celebrate, not for those victories but as a grandparent. A family legacy like Switzer’s could certainly inspire future generations to pursue their own careers in sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone competes in sports, but a few, like Skyler Miller, do. The oldest grandchild is the daughter of Kathy Switzer-Miller and plays tennis. The interesting part is that she played collegiate tennis for Oklahoma. But her brother, Slater Miller, followed that family legacy and previously played football in high school. Regardless of whether his grandchildren follow in his football footsteps, being “Grumpy” is always a special feeling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The happy announcement was especially welcome news for fans, coming shortly after a recent scare when Switzer was involved in a car crash. They are touched by the news of this grandchild and express their delight and admiration for the coach on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barry Switzer only gets joyful wishes

After getting this personal news from Barry Switzer on Super Bowl Sunday, one fan was quick to link it with Switzer’s bowl win with the Cowboys. Hired by owner Jerry Jones in 1994, he led the Cowboys to Super Bowl XXX in early 1996. After 30 years, a special moment came on Super Bowl LX, with the arrival of his grandchild.

“Congrats, Coach. I was just marveling that it’s been THIRTY YEARS since your Cowboys Super Bowl win! You really are the GOAT. Praying blessings for your new great-granddaughter!” wrote that fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

While most fans focused on his tags of the Oklahoma and Cowboys teams, even after staying away from coaching for a long time, others zeroed in on his use of the word “great.” With that, it surely turned into a humorous moment, but that perfectly captured the coach’s excitement.

“Congratulations Coach. Grandbabies are the best! Does that make great grandbabies even better??? ❤️❤️,” wrote one fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Barry Switzer’s football legacy speaks volumes with nearly 27 years of coaching experience, fans didn’t forget to mention him as a ‘football king.’ Although the post was personal, it also drew compliments.

“Congrats Coach!! Always the king of football!! 🏈,” wrote one fan, while another fan kept it only regarding the granddaughter, writing, “Congrats, coach! Wishing her and the baby all the best!”

But aside from all that, one Oklahoma fan urged Switzer to inspire Brent Venables, given the former coach’s title-winning experience. Barry Switzer finished his Oklahoma tenure with a record of 157–29–4 and a hefty winning percentage and was inducted into the CFB Hall of Fame in 2002. So the coach knows the program inside out. That’s why the dedicated fan hopes that his support can help bring good days back to the Sooners.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wow… I’m so glad you’re still with us, Barry. Still with it. Maybe you could give some inspiration to players and stand with Venables. I believe he’s the best thing since you.”

Now, it’s up to the coach, but it’s time for celebration in the family, and we wish his family a healthy life ahead.