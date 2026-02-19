Congratulations Pour In as Penn State Alum Shares Life-Changing News

Valentine’s Day is gone. But for Sean Clifford, the love is still going strong. Sean Clifford spent four years as Penn State’s QB1, then found his footing in Cincinnati. Now he’s stepping into the biggest role yet: being a dad. The Bengals quarterback and his wife are expecting, and no snap count in the world prepares you for that.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Wednesday, Sean Clifford shared a series of pictures on X, which featured him with his wife, Juliana Alessandroni, wearing white dresses and flaunting an ultrasound copy of their upcoming baby. Those pictures perfectly reflected their happiness and bonding, with a perfect caption tagging the soon-to-be mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Baby Cliff ❤️ @jmalessandroni,” wrote Sean.

It’s celebration time for the Clifford family. This pregnancy celebration took place at the beach, where the rocky shoreline and sandy backdrop added an extra spark to the couple’s loving gestures. They first met as student-athletes at Penn State during their freshman year, living in neighboring dorms. But the former PSU QB officially reached out to his life partner by sliding in her messages by replying to one of Juliana’s IG stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then their love story grew with their sophomore year, and after seven years, they took the vows. On June 28, 2025, they got married. Although the celebration began with a timeless Catholic ceremony at the National Shrine of Saint Rita of Cascia, the festivities shifted into full glamour mode at the Ballroom at the Ben with a gathering of 250 guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“We wanted the wedding ceremony to be timeless and romantic, and the reception to be a huge party!” said Alessandroni in an interview with People. “Our wedding truly feels like a dream come true.”

Now, with a dreamy touch, these college sweethearts, just nearly a year after their marriage, are welcoming a new life to give their togetherness another level. But their bond isn’t built on perfection; it’s all about growing together, and both know their strength and effort to stay with each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love her strength, her loyalty, and the way she makes everyone around her better, especially me,” said Clifford.

“I admire how thoughtful Sean is,” said Juliana. “Any time he plans something for me, every detail is carefully considered to make it feel special and meaningful. No matter how busy he is with football or business, he always makes time for me and goes above and beyond to make me happy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Intact, that old bond; now their announcement with some perfectly captioned pictures melts their fans’ hearts, and the comment box is flooded with congratulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Happy wishes spread for the ex-Penn State QB

After being released by the Packers last August, Sean Clifford signed with the Bengals. Although he is still under a reserve contract with them, he is welcoming a family member. And becoming a father is a priceless moment for any man, beyond those football victories.

“Amazing news!!! Congratulations!!” wrote one fan, while another fan kept it short but impactful, writing, “Congrats Cliff!!!”

With this happy update from the NFL QB, congratulations are natural, but some fans take it to a further level, guessing that, like father, the child will follow the football legacy and will become a legend for Penn State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Future Penn State legend,” commented a fan.

At Penn State, Sean Clifford recorded 10,661 yards and 86 TDs playing as a starter over four years. In fact, he finished his career there as the program’s all-time leader in several categories, like passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions, and more. To cap it off, as a starter, he made 32 wins.

In his final game as a Lion in the 2023 Rose Bowl, he led PSU to a 35–21 victory over Utah, throwing for 279 yards and earning Offensive MVP honors. With this kind of talent on display, he was drafted by the Packers as a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, fans are predicting his next generation will play for the Lions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congrats to the Clifford family! In related news, this is huge news for the 2044 Penn State recruiting class,” said a fan and PSU alum, Jaret Gold.

We wish the soon-to-be parents a happy life ahead.