Congratulations Pour In as Penn State TE Gets Engaged to His GF

From recovering from a season-ending injury to embracing a new chapter in life, Penn State tight end Gabe Burkle has achieved a major milestone. After struggling with health since last November, Burkle finally shared happy news with his fans, announcing his engagement to his longtime girlfriend. Turns out his journey from boyfriend to husband just took off.

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Gabe Burkle has a perfect proposal ready for his girlfriend, Hannah Ironside. The couple shared their joy in a collaborative Instagram post on March 13, showing off the ring and officially confirming their engagement.

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“I get to marry my best friend! “Thank you, Jesus,” both of them said on the Instagram post, revealing that the Penn State TE officially popped the question.

Gabe Burkle’s transition from boyfriend to fiancé has been a long time coming. He and Hanna Ironside are high school sweethearts, dating back to their days at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids. Through his rise at Iowa State and his recent move to Penn State, she has remained his most steadfast supporter.

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The couple will celebrate their second anniversary on April 25th, and Ironside summed up the entire day with a perfect caption that reads: “2 years of love calls for a good ole self-timer pic.” She has always been his active supporter; she even stood strong by Burkle’s side during his knee injury that ended his season early, and even when he decided to move to Penn State.

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“It’s important to look for leadership opportunities that are off the field,” Burkle said. “Whether that’s in the treatment room, helping guys out around the facility, interacting with the guys, and being able to continue to build those relationships with everyone so that they do trust me as a person.”

This year is going to be a defining moment for both his career and personal life. Last year, he has chance to make a massive comeback, while also passing his wisdom to the younger players by giving them game knowledge. Burkle has to balance his personal and professional life properly this season. But for now, fans are focusing just on his massive announcement.

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Fans fill up the Gabe Burkle comment section with praise

It didn’t take long for the CFB community to flood the comments. Rather than just generic well-wishes, replies from the locker room poured in with genuine excitement. Teammates and fans alike treated the milestone like a game-winning touchdown.

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The fans, for instance, showed real admiration for the couple. “I LOVE THIS. So happy for you guys; very deserving!” This comment shows fans’ support and joy, celebrating the special moment in a warm way.

Then comes a special praise for Gabe Burkle’s girlfriend that reads, “Congrats, Hannah!! You deserve all of the happiness.” The message combines excitement with heartfelt emotion, showing fans are happy not only for the couple but also for her personally. This reaction demonstrates thoughtful and warm encouragement.

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Another fan chimed in on the celebrations, saying, “Yay!!! Congrats, Hannah!!!” Fans express pure joy and enthusiasm. The repetition and exclamation marks show excitement and celebration, signaling how happy they are for the engagement. This reaction reflects energetic support from followers.

Even a short message conveys happiness. The clapping emojis show approval and joy, celebrating the engagement in a simple but clear way. And this fan captures it really well, saying, “Congrats!” Then comes the message of brotherhood, as this fan said, “Let’s go, brother!!!” The phrase reflects energy and support, celebrating the milestone like a victory. It shows happiness and a positive response from the community.

With all fans’ blessing, Gabe Burkle steps into the new journey of his life.