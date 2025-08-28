Congratulations Pour In as Ryan Day Makes Key Coaching Addition Ahead of Texas Matchup

When Ryan Day makes a move this close to a heavyweight opener, it usually isn’t just for headlines. Ohio State’s HC has added a fresh face to his staff, a hire that screams both recruiting savvy and long-term vision. On August 27, Dallas Dudley made it official on X dropping the big news. “I am blessed to announce I have joined THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY as a Football Recruiting Assistant! 214 ➡️ 614.” That single post sent waves through Buckeye Nation, and for good reason. He’s a recruiting architect in the making. From Central Oklahoma to SMU, his fingerprints have been all over roster-building, and now, he’s about to help Ohio State keep stacking blue-chip classes.

Before Ohio State, Dallas Dudley was busy at SMU, where he was a player personnel specialist since January. Prior to that, he worked as a defensive graduate assistant for Central Oklahoma, coaching linebackers and defensive linemen, while also doubling as the recruiting connector. He’s done the grunt work, the film breakdowns, the campus tours, and yes, even setting up those photo shoots recruits love. He was also the primary recruiter for 3-star DL Bradyn Smith, a signee that helped power UCO to an 11–2 record and its first-ever MIAA Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And it’s not just Ohio State fans noticing. His timeline quickly filled with praise. “Yessir Dallas, Proud of you brother,” one post read, capturing the sentiment of those who’ve seen his grind up close. Another chimed in: “Go be great & we’ll see you at the top, @CoachDDudley.”

The support rolled in from players and peers, one noting, “Proud of you @CoachDDudley appreciate all you did for @SMUFB love you brotha!! Go be great!!! Excited to follow your journey!!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

You might also want to know, Dallas Dudley’s roots run deep in Texas recruiting. And wouldn’t you know it, the Buckeyes are about to see the Longhorns on August 30.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

For Ryan Day, the timing couldn’t be sharper. Dallas Dudley specializes in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, and Mississippi, prime recruiting grounds where the Buckeyes have quietly built pipelines. Now, with Texas looming as the season-opening showdown, Ryan Day has more than just a game-plan coach. He has a recruiter who knows the lay of the land.

Ohio State has won 23 straight season openers, but Texas isn’t rolling in quietly. Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns carry the nation’s longest road winning streak at 11 games. Something’s got to give. And with Dallas Dudley stepping into Columbus just in time, the Buckeyes may have landed their newest X-factor before the first whistle even blows.