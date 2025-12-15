Congratulations Pour in For Deion Sanders After Special Message to “Favorite Child”

When you’re Deion Sanders, even a birthday wish becomes a team effort. Unable to celebrate in person, the Colorado head coach turned to the one group he knows will always show up—his fans—asking them to help shower his daughter, Shelomi Sanders, with love on her 22nd birthday.

“Please help me wish a Happy Birthday TO My FAVORITE CHILD @shelomisanders !” wrote the Buffs head coach. “I love u baby girl 2 Life. I’m PROUD & THANKFUL for u truly. The best is yet to come. I have BIG plans for u so enjoy life and never worry about tomorrow. We’re Good baby we’re Good! #Dad.”

It seems that when you can’t be there, you crowdsource the party. The post featured a picture of Shelomi holding a basketball, wearing a black Alabama A&M jersey and black Nike shoes. And what makes the picture even more striking is her contagious smile.

However, this “favorite child” saga comes with an interesting backstory for Deion and Shelomi.

Deion keeps the family scoreboard lively with his ever-changing “kids’ power rankings” on social media. Interestingly, ranks shift with birthdays, milestones, and random life events. While once Shelomi blasted “ARE YOU SERIOUS” after landing No. 4 out of 5, she demands ‘justice’ when she comes last.

She even playfully trolled her dad, claiming the crown as “favorite child.” But Deion fired back with playful reasoning, like telling her she wasn’t No. 1 because Deiondra had just welcomed a baby.

Still, beyond the playful banter, Deion felt proud of Shelomi’s success and assured her that good days were ahead. That perfectly aligns with Shelomi’s “nothing can hold me back” attitude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

Growing up in a household stacked with elite athletes, expectations followed Shelomi everywhere. While basketball was never about the last name, after stops at Jackson State and Colorado, she chose Alabama A&M to claim something of her own.

But this move wasn’t just a transfer. She wanted her own lane, separate from being Deion’s daughter. Still, what truly sets her apart is the fight.

At 13, diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, Shelomi balances elite Division I basketball with a condition that demands constant focus. Although some days, her body gives out before her heart does, she keeps going. Now she speaks openly, breaking myths and raising awareness, even partnering with initiatives focused on early type 1 diabetes (T1D) screening.

At such a young age, going through all these challenges and still standing tall naturally makes Deion proud of herself, while her birthday was made even brighter by countless words of praise.

Deion Sanders’ words to his daughter impress fans

Even after already dealing with a tough 3-9 season in Colorado and his own health issues, Deion assured his daughter, Shelomi, that she need not worry about anything: her father is always there. That unwavering support may come naturally from a dad, but sharing that message on her special day made fans feel all warm and fuzzy.

“That’s so sweet of him to let his daughter know that she doesn’t have to worry… he got her😍” wrote one fan.

While some focused on Deion’s way of wishing, others wished Shelomi well, supporting her father’s gesture.

“Happy birthday beautiful. 🎉,” wrote one fan, while another kept it simple, referring to the bond between father and daughter, “❤️”

Still, one fan pointed out that “favorite child” added a touch of humor while wishing Shelomi.

“The favorite child in all caps makes me think @shelomisanders typed this. 😂 Happy Birthday 🎂🎉🎈” stated that fan.

While Deion Sanders mentioned in the message that he has big plans for her, one fan already took a guess, thinking it might involve fishing, given Deion’s well-known love for it.

“Why was I thinking about y’all’s fishing trip??!!!” wrote the fan. “She was so happy. Happy birthday @shelomisanders . Your daddy is taking you fishing again 🎉💕🙌🏻🎂🍰🎂”

Last but not least, one fan helped make Shelomi’s birthday memorable by praising her smile.

“She has the most brightest and beautiful smile. Happy birthday! 🎊❤️”

We also wish her the most beautiful, happiest birthday ever.