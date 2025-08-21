Congratulations Pour in For Deion Sanders’ Son After Turning Heads in Colorado Camp

When people talk about the Sanders family in Colorado, they usually focus on Shedeur throwing passes or Shilo flying around on defense. However, Deion Sanders Jr., popularly known as Bucky, is another Sanders who is making just as much noise behind the camera. Bucky, Coach Prime’s oldest son, was a wide receiver and return specialist at SMU. These days, he’s replaced his cleats with a camera, and fans can’t get enough of the behind-the-scenes look he’s providing.

Bucky’s ability to carve out his own niche in Boulder is what sets him apart. He has discovered a different way to make an impression, while the rest of the family gets attention through highlight reels or fiery press conferences. Bucky’s role is more subdued yet just as important in comparison to chasing attention, providing Colorado football fans with a glimpse of what they rarely get to see.

In a recent episode of Well Off Media, the Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders praised his brother Bucky, saying, “I got my other brother right here, too. Junior, stand up. He does all that social media. So, all the stuff you’ve been seeing, that’s him.” In a rare moment captured on camera, Shedeur revealed that Bucky’s steady hand and creative vision are largely responsible for the excitement, energy, and behind-the-scenes insights that are driving Colorado’s buzz.

Bucky has transformed Colorado’s practices, locker room banter, and Coach Prime’s fierce speeches into Buff Nation must-watch episodes through his Well Off Media vlogs. In addition to capturing football, he is also creating a narrative and influencing CU football’s perception. Bucky’s videos, with their sharp camerawork and playful editing style, have become the heartbeat of the “Prime Effect,” earning him a fan base and a lot of praise online.

“The 1 ! @deionsandersjr has changed the game completely. @welloffmedia Proud of ya and Love ya son! #Dad/CoachPrime,” Deion Sanders said in an IG post. Deion made it clear that Bucky is doing more than just filming; he is changing the way people think of Colorado football. The Sanders family isn’t the only one that has noticed the impact. Fans believe that Bucky gives them the impression that they are there with the team at every step.

Fans shower Deion Sanders’ son with love

Fans didn’t hold back when it came to showing love for both Bucky and his dad. One fan put it simply: “People don’t understand this greatness Bucky is capturing every day. This is all part of a great story we’re not even fully unloading yet. Thank you Bucky!” Another added, “These young men are so blessed to have Coach Prime as their head coach. I would bet that his past head coaches didn’t coach the way he does—and look at his greatness. Thanks for another great video Deion Jr.” That kind of response shows his work is valued more than just highlights; it documents every movement in Boulder.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Plenty of comments had admiration for Bucky with respect for the way Coach Prime runs his program. “This, ladies and gentlemen, is called GROWN MAN COACHING!!!! STUDENT athletes need THIS!!!!” wrote one fan, while another said, “Love Coach Prime and Deion Jr. for posting these amazing videos… all young men should be watching how he runs this program as these skills are for life!!” Others kept it short and heartfelt, with quirky shoutouts like, “Thank you so much for giving us an inside view, Bucky!” and “Thanks Bucky… we are on a countdown Buffs!”

Of course, not every message is polished, but that’s the beauty of it: fans are speaking from their hearts. From “Buckey is great with what he does” to playful shoutouts like “Kick back Bucky the house sitter Camera Boy Family Hire — your brothers are great different” and even a call for a soundtrack moment “Bucky, the Buffs should do the Glory movie song they did before their battle. They need to be all in this year. Big one two…” These behind-the-scenes glimpses are more than just entertainment for a fan base eager for a new era of Colorado football; they feed the buzz leading up to kickoff.