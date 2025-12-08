Congratulations Pour in For ESPN Reporter Laura Rutledge After Personal Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Laura Rutledge celebrates her wedding anniversary

Josh Rutledge sends a heartfelt message

Fans pour in with heartwarming tributes

When love grows with a vow, it’s worth celebrating publicly. Just like that, ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge is now celebrating her 12th wedding anniversary with Josh Rutledge in an Instagram reel packed with cherished memories captured in pictures.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“12 of the best years I could imagine,” wrote Laura on her Instagram. “I can’t believe this life we are blessed with. Happy anniversary @jarutledge ❤️,”

The Instagram post is filled with photos ranging from their dating days to their wedding and the birth of their child, even including her Miss Florida pictures and Josh’s playing days. To enhance the love vibe in the video, Noah Kahan and Gracie Abrams’ song “Everywhere, Everything” plays in the background.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what stands out is Josh’s instant reply to her.

“The 12 best years of my life. I love you so much. ❤️” wrote Josh in a comment.

Still, the most interesting part is her little message at the start of the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you’re 23 years old, you’ll get invited to a tailgate you don’t want to go to. It’s very important you go,” read it, referring to when they met at an Alabama football tailgate in 2011.

But their meeting was quite unexpected, as Laura walked to a random tailgate and bumped into the love of her life. After dating for almost two years, Laura and Josh exchanged vows in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While their love story is a testament to pursuing different careers but sharing mutual interests that bring people close, this couple celebrates their relationship milestones every year. On their 10th anniversary, Laura Rutledge shared glimpses from their marriage on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Rutledge (@lauramrutledge) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“10 years since the best day of our lives. 2 babies and lots of adventures later, what a joy it is to do life together. So thankful for you, my best friend. My everything,” her caption read.

ADVERTISEMENT

While they share two children, a daughter named Reese (born in 2019) and a son named Jack (born in 2023), they are also making waves in their own careers. This year, Laura Rutledge received a multi-year contract extension to continue to host NFL Live and SEC Nation. The 36-year-old rising star also takes on CFB sideline reporting assignments, including postseason games.

Meanwhile, Josh works as a realtor with Coldwell Banker West Hartford. After a six-season MLB career, he retired from baseball in 2018. Now, while this relationship milestone comes with sweet memories, fans didn’t wait to wish them a lifetime of happiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Love and heartfelt wishes surround Laura Rutledge

The ESPN reporter’s shared reel truly pictured a perfect family: a happy couple with their children. Those special moments captured in the clip reflect how strong their love remains even after 12 years of marriage, prompting fans to flood the comments.

“Happy anniversary! What a beautiful life. ❤️,” wrote one fan, while another fan kept it simple, writing, “Happy Anniversary you two!🥂❤️”

But while she beautifully showcased her love life in the clip, she didn’t forget to highlight memories connected to her roots. That’s why she shared a picture of her winning the Miss Florida competition in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This brings back UF memories 😂,” said one fan.

Laura Rutledge’s love for the Gators started at the University of Florida, and it hasn’t faded a bit, despite her husband being a die-hard Alabama fan. In Florida, she earned a degree in broadcast journalism, and by 2012, she was already making her mark as a sideline reporter for FOX Sports. Now with ESPN, she continues to shine bright.

While most fans focus on her life, love, and career success, many also send congratulations for her role as a mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

“God bless you, Mom. Congratulations on your incredible success. Beautiful and very talented,” wrote one fan, while another fan stated, “Great pics, JR; you’re very fortunate they grow up way too fast.”

We also wish her a happily married life for many more years.