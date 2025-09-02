Congratulations Pour in For NFL Legend Brad Johnson as Sons Combine Together for College Football Touchdown

The Bill Belichick era at UNC started with a spark and ended with a thud. Look, the Tar Heels opened with an impressive touchdown drive, but momentum vanished as TCU rattled off 41 straight points in a 48-14 rout. But in the third quarter, starting QB Gio Lopez went down, and in stepped a familiar name: the son of NFL legend Brad Johnson. Although the scoreboard turned ugly, that opening TD drive from the backup veteran QB still managed to grab the spotlight.

On September 1, MLFootball spotlighted the story behind UNC’s lone touchdown. It wasn’t just any score; it was a Johnson family moment. Yes, QB Max Johnson, son of former NFL QB Brad, connected with his younger brother, tight end Jake Johnson, for six. And the play hit even harder, knowing Max nearly lost his leg to a brutal injury last year. Look, having a football background may give them a boost toward the pros, but it’s their own talent that speaks volumes.

Here’s the thing: That TD was Max Johnson’s first since 2023 at Texas A&M. The CFB journeyman has worn three jerseys in six seasons: LSU, Texas A&M, and now UNC. And his 2024 campaign was cut short almost before it began, breaking his leg in the opener. But before exiting in the third quarter, he went 12-of-19 for 71 yards. Moreover, he added a rushing score and threw one pick. So, a brief outing, but now, a long-awaited comeback. And what about the younger Johnson?

Jake Johnson, standing tall at 6’6″ and 240 pounds, made a splash in UNC’s 2025 opener against TCU. The tight end hauled in a 2-yard touchdown pass. It was Jake’s first TD since transferring from Texas A&M, where he racked up 24 catches for 235 yards and 4 scores in 2023. So now, a moment of skill, a moment of family: this touchdown was pure Johnson magic. Afterward, fans flooded social media with congratulations for Brad Johnson.

UNC fans cheered for the heartwarming family moment

Although UNC dropped the season opener, Brad Johnson had a moment to treasure. Watching both his sons connect for their first TD drive was pure pride for the former NFL QB. Given that, fans quickly caught on and poured in congratulations for the proud dad. One wrote, “Brad gotta be a happy dad; that damn sure would make me proud — Johnson throws a TD pass to Johnson!” Another fan chimed in, stating, “Hell yeah!! Max to his brother Jake for a TD! Proud Dad for sure, Brad Johnson. So stoked right now. Huge props to Brad and the fam!!!” So, the family moment stole the spotlight, even in defeat. But the warm wishes didn’t stop there.

via Imago September 1, 2025: North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jake Johnson 19 scores against TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Max Carroll 33 during the second half of the NCAA, College League, USA football matchup at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. /CSM Chapel Hill United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250901_zma_c04_029 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

Fans kept the praise rolling with catchy shoutouts. One wrote, “The Johnson to Johnson connection!” And then added, “Cool moment for former Bucs QB Brad Johnson as his sons connect on a TD pass.” Then one UNC devotee joined in, saying, “That’s awesome to see, especially knowing what Max has been through. Love when family moments play out on the field like that.” Honestly, the Johnson family’s bond clearly stole hearts, turning the spotlight from the scoreboard to pure family pride.

Last but not least, a fan summed it up perfectly, stating, “YOU LOVE TO SEE THIS!” Simple words, big energy. It captured the joy, the pride, and the pure family magic of the moment. Simply put, the Johnson brothers’ connection on the field left everyone smiling and feeling all the feels.