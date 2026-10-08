Congratulations Pour in For NFL Legend Michael Vick After Historic GPA Feat at HBCU

Michael Vick has spent much of his football life being measured by numbers. Passing yards. Touchdowns. Wins. Records. Pro Bowls. Now, one of the numbers making him proud has nothing to do with a scoreboard.

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The Norfolk State football team’s average GPA has reached 3.0, and Vick made it clear that he sees that as one of the most meaningful developments since taking over the program.

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“The average GPA for our team now is 3.0,” Vick said to reporters. “I’m really proud of that. More proud of that than the three wins that we have because we’re winning in that department, and that structure creates a winning environment.”

Norfolk State sits at 3-3 in Vick’s second season. The Spartans have beaten Winston-Salem State, Hampton, and Chicago State, while their other games have included a close 33-31 loss to Robert Morris on Oct. 3.

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The record may not jump off the page, but it does not fully capture the progress Vick is making at Norfolk State. The 3.0 GPA is another sign of that work.

Since taking over at Norfolk State, Vick has placed a strong emphasis on discipline and accountability. He wanted players to know their responsibilities and what the program expected from them. Building that daily routine has been a big part of his approach.

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“Structure allows them to go out, you know, be able to be themselves and, and play the best version of football,” Michael Vick said. “The structure in their life, it’s gonna continue to blossom.”

Vick has consistently emphasized building relationships rather than relying on volume. Players and staff have described him as a relatively calm coach who does not need to scream to make his point.

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Vick used his first offseason to reshape the program. He hired several former NFL players, including defensive coordinator Terence Garvin and offensive line coach Elton Brown.

He also brought in 30 new players through the transfer portal and recruiting, with 22 mid-year enrollees and eight high school prospects. The work did not stop once spring practice began.

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The Spartans went through a month of strength and conditioning before spring football, and Vick emphasized getting the roster to buy into his standards.

By the time fall camp arrived, he was talking about players who had stayed committed through cold weather, rain, and snow since January. There have been signs of that work on the field.

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Norfolk State opened 2026 by crushing Winston-Salem State 56-0, scoring on eight straight possessions and rushing for 306 yards. The Spartans later beat Hampton 42-21 in the Battle of the Bay and handled Chicago State 43-20.

The losses have exposed the gap Vick has to close. Old Dominion won 31-10, Virginia rolled to a 59-3 victory, and Robert Morris held on for a 33-31 win. That makes the academic progress more meaningful for Vick.

Running a college football program involves much more than coaching games. Players still have to meet the academic demands of being students, and schools provide advising, career help, and other support to keep them on track for graduation.

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NCAA rules also connect a player’s eligibility to things such as completed credits and GPA. On top of it, HBCU programs have to deal with another set of challenges.

A coach can sell playing time and football development. He can talk about championships and professional opportunities. But there is a much longer life after the final season.

A 3.0 team GPA means the players are building something they can carry with them when football is finished. And fans on Instagram noticed what Vick is trying to build at Norfolk State.

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One Instagram user wrote, “Wish he was my coach….” Another said the number was a reflection of the leadership at the top and added that he was “glad” his son was at Norfolk State.

A third user called a 3.0 GPA “outstanding for a team.” Another summed up the feeling behind the reaction: “Helping out the next generation, man, we appreciate everything you do, coach!”

A 3.0 will not appear in the standings. It will not sell out a stadium. But for a coach trying to change what Norfolk State football looks like on and off the field, it may be one of the numbers that matters longest.