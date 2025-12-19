Congratulations Pour In for Nick Saban & Wife Miss Terry After Personal Announcement

Despite an unsuccessful befriending attempt in seventh grade, Nick Saban has been with Miss Terry for over five decades. For over a decade, they were the first couple of the Alabama Crimson Tide, and even today, fans continue to celebrate them. So when their daughter, Kristen Saban, shared a post celebrating a special milestone for her parents, fans didn’t hold back, flooding the moment with love and admiration.

Nick Saban and Miss Terry have now completed 54 years together. Their daughter, Kristen, shared a carousel of wholesome pictures of the couple through the years in an Instagram post.

“54 years of love, commitment, and being truly blessed. Happy Anniversary to the two who shows us what forever looks like.”

Nick Saban first met Terry Constable way back in seventh grade at a 4-H science camp in West Virginia. He was just 12, and she was around the same age. A childhood friendship slowly grew into a love story that has now spanned more than five decades. Nick showed interest in Terry from the very beginning, but she was the “city girl,” the Queen Bee drum majorette at her high school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristen Saban (@kristennsaban)

On the other hand, Saban was a self-described “country bumpkin” working at his dad’s gas station. Still, Nick stayed persistent, and by high school, Terry finally noticed him. Their first official date was straight out of a classic movie. The two went to see Gone with the Wind at the Lee Theatre in Fairmont. Even when college took them to different places, Nick to Kent State and Terry to a local college in West Virginia, they stayed close by writing letters to each other every single day.

Eventually, they decided they didn’t want to spend another moment apart. During Christmas break, on December 18, 1971, Nick and Terry got married; he was 20, and she was just 19. Fast forward to today, and the Sabans have been with each other for more than five decades. Even last year, Kristen wished them and called it the “greatest love story.”

Terry’s voice always mattered when it came to Nick’s biggest career decisions, including the move to Alabama. Fans remember it, and now can’t get a hold of their excitement when Kristen Saban shared a decades-old photo of Nick Saban and Miss Terry to celebrate their anniversary.

Fans continue to shower love on Terry and Nick Saban

What started as young love turned into a lifelong partnership that has witnessed countless coaching stops, pressure-packed seasons, and the spotlight of college football’s biggest stage. “Happy Anniversary to the power couple of ALABAMA!!!” a fan posted. Together, the Sabans also built something bigger than football. Through the Nick’s Kids Foundation, they’ve donated nearly $12 million to children’s causes across Alabama and beyond.

Another fan summed it up perfectly: “Happy Anniversary to Coach and Miss Terry! They’re partners in crime, in love, and in a class of their own.” Nick has always called Terry his true partner. He credited her for pushing him in recruiting, helping shape his public image, and even encouraging him to meet with Alabama AD Mal Moore back in 2007. That meeting changed everything.

Beyond the X’s and O’s, Miss Terry became a beloved figure for players and their families. Her warmth helped create the family-first culture that defined the program and played a huge role in recruiting. To many, she was the team mom. “The GOAT & the QUEEN. We all love them,” one fan wrote. And when it came time for Nick to step away from coaching, Terry was by his side.

As college football shifted toward a pay-for-play model and away from player development, she asked a simple but powerful question of Nick. “Why are we doing this?” That moment helped lead Nick to the decision to retire. Another netizen, remembering their entire journey, said, “#CoupleGoals ❤️❤️”. Not just fans, but even one of the Sarkisian family members shared their love.

Steve Sarkisian considers Nick Saban a mentor. It was legendary Saban who hired Sarkisian as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, giving him a second chance after his USC firing. In fact, Sarkisian had a congenital heart defect, a bicuspid aortic valve, and in 2020, got his surgery done. He has repeatedly stated that he would not be where he is today without Saban’s insistence on these health screenings. That is why even Loreal Sarkisian stated, “Happy Anniversary Mrs. T and Coach Saban! Love them both so much ♥️🫶🏾”.

From national titles to rebuilding communities after the 2011 tornadoes and now leading the Saban Center, their shared legacy goes far beyond football.