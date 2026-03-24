Congratulations Pour In for Ryan Day’s Son After Major Career Achievement

While his father, Ryan Day, has been busy correcting last season’s mistakes during the offseason, his son, RJ Day, has been making a name for himself. The young quarterback prospect has been turning heads, recently competing in the OT7 spring football league and impressing with strong performances while leading his team to wins. Fans quickly took notice of his performances and shared congratulatory messages on social media.

Playing for South Florida Express against Cold Hearts, RJ Day shared a clip of himself throwing a touchdown pass from the 5-yard line. The throw displayed his arm strength and accuracy, showing why he is a promising Class of 2027 prospect. Along with the clip, he also revealed that his team went 5-0 over the weekend, and that he played all five games, finishing without a pick. It must be a proud moment for Ryan Day. Despite having been busy with the offseason, Day must have been keeping a close eye on his son’s performances.

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It is also a big achievement for RJ, as his performances have started to gain attention. RJ Day was recently spotted in Blacksburg, smiling alongside James Franklin, the same Big Ten coach Ryan Day has faced for years. He also toured Virginia Tech’s facilities and began building relationships with the program. So, it’s likely that RJ could come up in conversation for a potential big move in the next offseason.

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He has also been consistently impressive at his level. In 2024, he broke St. Francis DeSales (Ohio)’s passing record, throwing for 2,993 yards across two seasons. He also delivered a standout performance in 2025 with a 482-yard game, capped off by a game-winning touchdown. His arm strength and accuracy have been key strengths, which makes the recent clip even more impressive.

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Beyond the 7v7 circuit, RJ’s recruitment is quietly heating up. He recently visited State College to meet with James Franklin, while also touring Virginia Tech’s facilities down in Blacksburg. It shows that the young quarterback is seriously exploring Power Four options outside of his father’s shadow.

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Having played high school football in Ohio, a move to Ohio State could be a possibility for RJ. A father-son duo in the same program can be complex, similar to Deion and Shilo Sanders. However, there can also be positives in such a situation, and RJ could potentially find a place in Columbus under his father. For now, RJ will be focused on improving his game and showcasing his qualities to potential scouts.

Luckily for him, support from fans is only helping him build his case further.

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How fans reacted to Ryan Day’s son RJ Day’s achievement

With the way RJ Day has been progressing, fans have started to take notice of his potential. The 6’1″, 205-pound quarterback was also named 10V Athlete of the Week back in November. And he kept his strong performances for South Florida Express over the weekend, leading fans to flood his post with support and congratulatory messages.

One fan commented, “Keep grinding, RJ!!” Another wrote, “Awesome job, kid. Keep it going.” A different fan highlighted his arm strength and accuracy, saying, “Slingin’ it!” while another added, “Congrats, young man!!”

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Another fan pointed out his throw completion efficiency, commenting, “And like an 85% completion rate!! Good work, kid.”

So yes, the fan support and talent are clearly there for RJ Day. He is likely already on the radar of several programs. With time still on his side before stepping into the collegiate level, this period will be crucial for him to further improve his game and raise his stock. And it could be the beginning of something special in his journey.